UAE Commits to Global Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Framework

The nation’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that it has joined the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), a system created by the OECD to ensure governments can automatically swap tax information related to crypto transactions.

A Global Trend Toward Transparency

Dozens of countries are already preparing to roll out CARF. Switzerland passed legislation earlier this year that will allow it to exchange crypto tax data with 74 partners, while South Korea has gone further by not only joining the initiative but also moving to freeze digital assets of alleged tax evaders at home. Other adopters include New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands, reflecting a broadening consensus that crypto must be treated like any other financial product when it comes to tax compliance.

UAE’s Timeline and Local Consultation

In the UAE, CARF will not take effect immediately. Authorities plan to begin implementation in 2027, with the first exchanges of information set for 2028. To prepare, regulators have opened a consultation process, inviting input from traders, custodians, exchanges, and advisors. That process runs through November 8, giving the industry a chance to weigh in on how the rules should be applied.

Why It Matters

The framework is designed to bring the crypto industry into line with global standards that already exist for banks under the Common Reporting Standard. Once in place, tax authorities will be able to see more clearly how assets move across borders, limiting opportunities for avoidance or concealment.

For the UAE, the move is as much about positioning as it is about compliance. By aligning itself with international rules, the country signals that its fast-growing digital asset sector is open to global investors — but will play by the same transparency standards expected in established markets.

