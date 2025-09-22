UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]

UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 20:51
Uae Joins Oecd Crypto Tax Data-sharing Pact For Improved Transparency

UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement

The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the formalization of this agreement over the weekend, underscoring the nation’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) comprehensive digital asset reporting regime. This framework aims to facilitate the automatic exchange of tax-related data on crypto activities across participating jurisdictions, bolstering efforts toward transparency and compliance within the rapidly evolving crypto markets.

The MOF revealed that the UAE intends to deploy the CARF framework by 2027, with initial information sharing expected to commence in 2028. This aligns with the global push for enhanced tax transparency in the blockchain and broader digital asset sectors, including assets like NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Furthering this initiative, the UAE launched a public consultation on September 15 to gather feedback from key industry stakeholders—such as crypto exchanges, custodians, traders, and advisory firms. The consultation period will run until November 8, allowing the government to refine its approach ahead of full implementation.

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/topics/policy-issues/tax-transparency-and-international-co-operation/carf-mcaa-signatories.pdf" title="OECD CARF Signatories

In addition to the UAE, over 50 jurisdictions—including New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands—are also committed to adopting the framework, signaling a global shift toward standardized crypto tax reporting. Switzerland has advanced its efforts with plans to exchange crypto tax data with 74 countries, including most G20 members, further integrating blockchain activities into international financial transparency efforts.

South Korea Joins Global Effort in Crypto Data Sharing

South Korea has finalized its agreement to participate in CARF, as reported on September 2. The country’s National Tax Service is collaborating with local crypto exchanges and international bodies to facilitate the automatic sharing of crypto tax data. This move complements their ongoing crackdown on crypto-related tax evasion, exemplified by recent efforts such as the seizure of crypto assets of suspected tax dodgers, notably in Jeju City on August 17.

The global momentum toward streamlined tax compliance through the blockchain is reshaping how crypto assets are regulated, with the UAE and South Korea positioning themselves as key players in this evolving landscape of crypto regulation and transparency.

This article was originally published as UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation