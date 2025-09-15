UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime – Details

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 20:00
The United Arab Emirates is moving harder against financial crime tied to cryptocurrencies, with authorities widening cooperation at home and abroad.

Reports show that millions of dollars in virtual asset laundering have already been tracked, and officials are intent on making the country less attractive to fraudsters.

Global Partnerships To Tackle Crypto Abuse

According to Gulf News, the UAE Ministry of Interior joined the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week in Singapore, a forum supported by Mastercard and international police groups.

The goal was to improve coordination with law enforcement agencies, exchanges, and tech experts worldwide. Workshops centered on fraud, money laundering, and dark-web misuse, as well as ways to build faster reporting channels between the public and private sectors.

The effort is not just symbolic. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has entered into new arrangements with the Ministry of Interior to strengthen monitoring of exchanges and custodians.

Task forces and joint training programs are being formed to improve detection of illicit trades and suspicious accounts.

Millions In Illicit Trades Under Scrutiny

Investigations are already producing results. Dubai Police and the Dubai Economic Security Center examined crypto laundering operations worth $65.3 million between 2022 and 2024, according to reports.

Several high-value cases have been disrupted, while local courts continue to handle proceedings against individuals accused of misusing digital assets for crime.

Authorities say such operations are part of a wider clampdown that includes confiscations. Reports from the Ministry of Interior show more than AED 4 billion in assets were seized in money laundering cases, with offenders arrested and charged.

Officials say these figures reflect not only the scale of abuse but also the reach of enforcement now in place.

Stronger Laws And Technology

Legal changes are underway to make sure virtual asset crime is addressed more clearly under UAE law. Regulations now give investigators more power to follow transactions across borders and freeze funds.

Partnerships with bodies such as Interpol and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime have also been expanded to keep information flowing quickly.

Technology is another part of the strategy. The Ministry of Interior is reportedly leaning on artificial intelligence and sophisticated data analysis software to monitor suspicious transactions and spot unusual patterns that human investigators may overlook.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

