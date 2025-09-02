UAE’s G42 seeks to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for AI campus

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:51
U
U$0,01463-14,69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,324-3,72%
Xai
XAI$0,04521-7,31%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09773-3,40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017325-7,84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1226-3,99%

UAE-backed technology firm G42 is exploring other AI chip suppliers beyond Nvidia to expand its semiconductor supply options. The company already initiated negotiations with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to provide the AI chips that will power its AI campus. 

G42 announced plans to build an AI data center campus with a 5 gigawatt capacity in a collaboration between the UAE and the U.S. The announcement came during President Donald Trump’s visit to the country, which attracted more than $200 billion in signed deals. Trump’s visit secured multiple chip export deals with the UAE, which sparked concerns among senior U.S. officials. They cited national security reasons and economic control surrounding the deals. 

UAE pushes a ‘digital embassy’ model for governments

According to a recent Cryptopolitan report, in July, Huawei was pushing to sell its Ascend 910B AI chips and CloudMatrix 384 systems to G42. However, the discussions remain in the early stages, with no binding agreements formed. The report revealed that Huawei’s chip supply capacity remains limited compared to Nvidia, which already has substantial supply deals in the region. 

In an exclusive report by Semafor, AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and xAI are among the companies involved in talks with G42 to secure the projected 5 gigawatt data center capacity in the UAE. The UAE has boasted the project as the most significant AI infrastructure outside of the U.S. One gigawatt of the project has already been committed to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative.  

The Stargate AI initiative aims to advance AI infrastructure worldwide with partners including SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI, and MGX. President Trump announced early this year that the plan for private sector investment is valued at an estimated $500 billion. 

G42’s data center campus will utilize Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, representing about 20% of the campus’s total scope. The facility is expected to launch in 2026. The company is also developing a pitch to governments via a model described as ‘digital embassies’. The model offers secure hosting of national data in the UAE to safeguard against natural disasters, cybercrime, and rising land and energy costs. 

G42 faces competition from rival Saudi Arabian-backed HUMAIN

The UAE-backed project faces competition from Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN, which is building a 1.9 gigawatt capacity AI data center expected to be achieved by 2030 and expanded to 6 gigawatt by 2034. HUMAIN, backed by the Public Investment Fund, agreed with Nvidia recently to power a 500 megawatt AI data center in the UK. The deal was announced during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum during Trump’s visit to the region. 

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, confirmed that they will supply HUMAIN with semiconductor chips to advance the company’s goal of building a 1.9 gigawatt capacity by 2030. Despite concerns from U.S. officials, Trump framed the agreements as part of his strategy to attract foreign investment into the U.S. tech sector.

Saudi Arabia has also maintained strong ties with Chinese technology firms as the UAE leans towards the West. Recently, the country secured a deal with Lenovo to manufacture its servers in the Kingdom. 

Globally, competition may arise from India, which has received several investments in AI data center infrastructure. Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI is exploring building a one-gigawatt AI data center in the country, which is also part of the Stargate AI initiative. According to projections in the report, India plans to house at least 4,500 megawatts of data center capacity by 2030, with a total investment of around $25 billion. 

The aggressive AI infrastructure investments follow the recent global AI technology sector boom, with Nvidia recording a 56% year-over-year increase in Q2. The company has projected a revenue of $54 billion in Q3, but analysts warn that its valuation may echo the dot.com bubble, with growth harder to sustain. 

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uaes-g42-seeks-to-diversify-chip/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01184-6,25%
HAI
HAI$0,008868-0,78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0745+2,05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 08:43
Partager
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017321-7,93%
MAY
MAY$0,04278-3,75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Partager
$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

The post $100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Crypto market users could hit 4B by 2030 (1 in 8 people). Growth outpaces the internet’s early adoption curve. Crypto market cap may reach $100T by 2032. Critics dispute wallet counts, Pal defends metric. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes cryptocurrency is set to grow even faster in the coming years. He predicted that adoption is already moving at an impressive pace. By 2030, he expects a major boom that could bring crypto into the mainstream. In a recent tweet, Raoul Pal pointed out that crypto is spreading twice as fast as the internet did in its early days. He used a time log scale that compared crypto users with internet users. He predicted the number of people using crypto could climb to 4 billion by 2030. His forecast is based on an exponential growth chart that extends today’s trend (nearly 1 billion users in 2025) into the future. The Real Vision CEO explained that if billions more people start using crypto, it will not only grow the community but also increase the overall value of the crypto market. According to Pal, this boom could grow the crypto market’s value from about $4 trillion today to as much as $100 trillion by 2032 to 2034. He says the two main forces that will drive this growth are the increasing adoption of crypto and the declining value of traditional fiat. Crypto Market Comparison: Faster Growth Than the Internet The comparison to the internet is a key part of Pal’s argument. Just as email, websites, and online businesses transformed communication and commerce, crypto and blockchain technology could reshape money, finance, and ownership. But Pal notes that crypto’s adoption curve is much steeper. Whereas the internet needed infrastructure like fiber optic cables and personal computers to spread, crypto only requires a…
RealLink
REAL$0,05667-2,07%
Boom
BOOM$0,00964-24,45%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09771-3,51%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 03:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test

BRC2.0 brings Ethereum’s virtual machine to Bitcoin’s token layer