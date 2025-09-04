Uber Challenges Kakao’s Market Lead With Subscription Service in Korea

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 01:14
Threshold
T$0.01624+1.69%
holoride
RIDE$0.000965--%
CAR
CAR$0.009828-5.64%

TLDRs;

  • Kakao Mobility launches Kakao T Members, introducing two plans aimed at frequent riders and private car owners.
  • Uber responds with Uber One, offering higher payback percentages and discounts to challenge Kakao’s dominance.
  • Subscription services emerge as the latest battleground in Korea’s ride-hailing market, fueling intense rivalry.
  • Global success of Uber One shows subscription models can drive long-term customer loyalty and revenue growth.

Kakao Mobility has launched its new membership program, Kakao T Members, designed to reinforce its dominance in South Korea’s ride-hailing sector.

Officially introduced on August 27, the service provides riders with two options: Mobility Plus, priced at 4,900 won (approximately US$3.5) per month, and My Car Plus, offered at 5,900 won (US$4.2) per month.

Mobility Plus focuses on frequent taxi users by offering payback points on premium rides and other benefits, while My Car Plus caters to private vehicle owners, bundling perks like discounted parking and navigation points. For Kakao, this marks a significant step in expanding its ecosystem, which already covers a vast share of South Korea’s ride-hailing market.

Uber One Targets Korean Riders

Not to be outdone, Uber has announced plans to roll out its own membership, Uber One, in Korea at the same monthly price as Kakao’s Mobility Plus plan.

Uber One members will earn up to 10% payback in ride credits for select taxi services, along with 5% credits across other services. Annual subscribers will also benefit from extra discounts, mirroring Uber’s successful global loyalty structure.

This move represents Uber’s strongest effort yet to gain traction in South Korea, a market where it has struggled due to regulatory hurdles. Until recently, Uber operated only premium offerings such as Uber Black, while Kakao leveraged local dominance to become the go-to app for everyday mobility.

Market Rivalry Intensifies

The timing of Kakao’s announcement, just a day after Uber revealed its Korean launch plans, suggests a direct competitive response. Analysts say both firms are now turning to subscriptions as “defensive weapons” in their battle for customer loyalty.

Kakao, once secure in its market dominance, appears to be shifting into a protectionist strategy, ensuring existing riders remain loyal while preventing Uber from capturing a meaningful share. Uber, on the other hand, is leveraging its proven global model.

Uber One already boasts over 30 million members worldwide, generating more than $1 billion in annual subscription revenue. With subscribers accounting for a sizable share of Uber’s bookings globally, the company is betting that Korean consumers will similarly embrace loyalty-driven perks.

Global Context and Future Outlook

The Korean showdown highlights a broader industry trend where subscription programs are becoming a core growth strategy for ride-hailing companies.

As the global ride-hailing market is projected to expand from $74.9 billion in 2025 to $287.6 billion by 2034, companies are racing to secure long-term customer engagement.

By setting identical monthly fees, Uber and Kakao are not just competing on price but also on value-added perks. Uber’s higher payback percentage could entice cost-conscious users, while Kakao’s integration across parking, navigation, and other domestic services may appeal to those seeking convenience within a single ecosystem.

The post Uber Challenges Kakao’s Market Lead With Subscription Service in Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets