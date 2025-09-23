The post UBER stock surpasses $100 for the first time ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Uber’s stock price surpassed $100 for the first time since its IPO in 2019, doubling from its original $45 IPO price. The stock experienced a steep decline during the 2020 market crash, falling below $15, but has since recovered. Uber Technologies Inc. shares surpassed $100 today for the first time since the ride-hailing and food delivery company went public, marking a significant milestone for the stock. The achievement represents a more than doubling from Uber’s $45 IPO price in 2019. The stock fell below $15 during the 2020 market crash before beginning its recovery. Uber achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability in 2023 and joined the S&P 500 index, attracting institutional investment. The company announced a $7 billion share buyback program in early 2024. The company is positioning itself in autonomous vehicle technology through partnerships and robotaxi investments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uber-stock-surpasses-100-dollars-milestone/The post UBER stock surpasses $100 for the first time ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Uber’s stock price surpassed $100 for the first time since its IPO in 2019, doubling from its original $45 IPO price. The stock experienced a steep decline during the 2020 market crash, falling below $15, but has since recovered. Uber Technologies Inc. shares surpassed $100 today for the first time since the ride-hailing and food delivery company went public, marking a significant milestone for the stock. The achievement represents a more than doubling from Uber’s $45 IPO price in 2019. The stock fell below $15 during the 2020 market crash before beginning its recovery. Uber achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability in 2023 and joined the S&P 500 index, attracting institutional investment. The company announced a $7 billion share buyback program in early 2024. The company is positioning itself in autonomous vehicle technology through partnerships and robotaxi investments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uber-stock-surpasses-100-dollars-milestone/

UBER stock surpasses $100 for the first time ever

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:17
Key Takeaways

  • Uber’s stock price surpassed $100 for the first time since its IPO in 2019, doubling from its original $45 IPO price.
  • The stock experienced a steep decline during the 2020 market crash, falling below $15, but has since recovered.

Uber Technologies Inc. shares surpassed $100 today for the first time since the ride-hailing and food delivery company went public, marking a significant milestone for the stock.

The achievement represents a more than doubling from Uber’s $45 IPO price in 2019. The stock fell below $15 during the 2020 market crash before beginning its recovery.

Uber achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability in 2023 and joined the S&P 500 index, attracting institutional investment. The company announced a $7 billion share buyback program in early 2024.

The company is positioning itself in autonomous vehicle technology through partnerships and robotaxi investments.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uber-stock-surpasses-100-dollars-milestone/

