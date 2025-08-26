Ubisoft Connect: Everything You Need to Know

What Is Ubisoft Connect?

Ubisoft Connect is Ubisoft’s all-in-one ecosystem that unites rewards, cross-progression, and social features across platforms. It serves as the evolution of Uplay and Ubisoft Club, launched in October 2020 to simplify the player experience.

Available as a free desktop client on PC and integrated directly into Ubisoft games on consoles, Ubisoft Connect only requires a Ubisoft account to access.

Key Features of Ubisoft Connect

Unified ecosystem : Chat with friends, track stats, and access all Ubisoft services from one platform.

Earn "Units" by completing in-game achievements. These can be redeemed for store discounts or in-game cosmetics.

Download and update games, manage Ubisoft+, use Share Play, and Remote Play.

Save your progress and continue your game across supported platforms.

Stay updated with Ubisoft announcements, beta tests, and exclusive in-game events.

Why Ubisoft Connect Matters

Ubisoft Connect is more than just a launcher—it’s a central hub that combines:

Game library management

Enhanced social features

A clear rewards system

Seamless cross-platform play

Ubisoft DRM and technical support

This makes it an essential part of playing modern Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Brief History of Ubisoft Connect

2009 : Uplay Game Launcher launched with achievements.

: Uplay Game Launcher launched with achievements. 2012–2020 : Uplay and Ubisoft Club expand achievements and rewards.

: Uplay and Ubisoft Club expand achievements and rewards. October 2020: Ubisoft Connect officially launched, merging both services.

Player Feedback

According to user discussions, feedback on Ubisoft Connect is mixed: