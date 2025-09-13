UFC Cuts Ties With Hard-Luck Former TUF Finalist

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 12:36
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-0.63%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2777+1.36%
GET
GET$0.008415-1.86%
Luckify
LUCK$0.3864+2.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016535+3.10%

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dana White and his team like winners and exciting fighters who get finishes.

UFC fighters on losing streaks who also lack the ability to get finishes can find themselves in a tough position.

Unfortunately, former Ultimate Fighter finalist Austin Hubbard has both.

Riding a three-fight losing streak and the dubious distinction of never winning a fight by stoppage in the UFC, the 33-year-old was reportedly released by the promotion according to posts from UFC Roster Tracker.

TUF Run Gave Hubbard a Second Chance

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 16: Austin Hubbard poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on August 16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Hubbard’s best moment came when he defeated Roosevelt Roberts in The Ultimate Fighter semifinal to reach the final back in March 2023. The victory gave Hubbard his second stint in the UFC after being released in 2021.

While he lost in the final to Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292 in August 2023, he had made it all the way back to the premier promotion in the sport.

Hubbard’s Last Five Fights

  • August 23, 2025 – UFC Fight Night
    Loss · Zhu Rongzhu (26-6) · Decision (Unanimous)
  • March 29, 2025 – UFC Fight Night
    Loss · MarQuel Mederos (9-1) · Decision (Split)
  • October 5, 2024 – UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree
    Loss · Alexander Hernandez (14-8) · Decision (Split)
  • April 27, 2024 – UFC Fight Night
    Win · Michal Figlak (8-1) · Decision (Unanimous)
  • August 19, 2023 – UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley
    Loss · Kurt Holobaugh (19-7) · Submission (Triangle Choke), R2, 2:39

Why the UFC Likely Moved On

While Hubbard is a game fighter who always goes out and gives a great effort, he has seemingly hit his ceiling in the UFC, and the heights are simply not high enough to keep him around in an ultra-competitive lightweight division.

The fact that he never gets finishes doesn’t help. As of early Saturday, there was no acknowledgment yet from Hubbard or the UFC on his departure from the promotion.

What Could Be Next for Hubbard?

It would be interesting to see Hubbard pursue a run with the Professional Fighters League. There is a thirst for American mixed martial artists who can compete on the highest level, and Hubbard has shown he can do that.

The PFL just signed Bryan Battle to a contract after he was released from the UFC. Fighters like Cory Anderson, Larissa Pacheco, Olivier Aubin Mercier, Ryan Bader and others have found life and financial stability after signing with other promotions.

If Hubbard has an opportunity, he could make some noise in the PFL.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/13/ufc-cuts-ties-with-hard-luck-former-tuf-finalist/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009173-0.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Partager
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Xai
XAI$0.05644-4.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010859+4.10%
Startup
STARTUP$0.014762-1.35%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009173-0.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel