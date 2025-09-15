UFC Expands Web3 Partnership with Fightfi’s Fight.ID Platform

Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base.

The UFC, the leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world, and Fightfi, the firm behind Fight.ID, a Web3-enabled platform created for combat sports enthusiasts and athletes, have announced an extended relationship. Through the ongoing creation of blockchain-powered products and experiences, the partnership seeks to improve UFC’s digital fan interaction.

Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base. A digital identity and loyalty system, a prize pool mechanism to enable further fighter bonuses, and a range of high-end items exclusive to the Fight.ID ecosystem are all on the company’s pipeline.

A fresh investment round has been concluded by Fight.ID to support the next generation of its platform. Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland are among the institutional participants. Angel investors from the entertainment and sports sectors are also part of the round. UFC fighters Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues are among the notable boosters. Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands; NBA legend Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer of Atlantic Music Group, are among the other investors.

A variety of digital products with Web3 features including digital asset ownership, programmable incentives, and improved user engagement will be developed using the round’s proceeds. These products will be in line with the four main tenets of the Fight.ID platform: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

Over the last three years, the Fight.ID team has contributed to the creation of UFC digital collectibles. Through the new partnership, this material will reach a wider audience within the combat sports community.

