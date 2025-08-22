An employee of the Ugandan National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has confessed to orchestrating the abduction of Festo Ivaibi in May. The Criminal Network and Its Methods In a stunning development, an employee of the Ugandan National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), has confessed to orchestrating the abduction of Festo Ivaibi, the founder of […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ugandan-government-employee-admits-role-in-crypto-abduction-involving-rogue-soldiers/