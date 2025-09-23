UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/23 15:12
Sidekick
K$0,1898+12,64%
Threshold
T$0,01553+1,30%
Union
U$0,010788-10,27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,692+0,61%
Movement
MOVE$0,1161-0,93%

Highlights:

  • The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight.
  • The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards.
  • UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector.

The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities.

The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology.

UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations

The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions.

The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth.

The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries.

Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets.

UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration

UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said.

Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets.

Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0,1165-0,51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08497+0,15%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,011187+1,07%
Aster
ASTER$1,6915+7,54%
MAY
MAY$0,03975-3,16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH