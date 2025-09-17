UK and US Set to Align Crypto Regulations Focused on Stablecoins

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/17 23:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-3.82%
Wink
LIKE$0.010045-1.42%
Boost
BOOST$0.08915+5.54%

TLDR

  • The UK and US are preparing to announce closer cooperation on crypto regulations, with a focus on stablecoins.
  • UK officials believe aligning crypto regulations with the US could boost market access and attract more investment.
  • The discussions included key players like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, and Barclays, emphasizing the importance of regulatory clarity.
  • Both countries aim to establish a joint digital securities sandbox to foster innovation in blockchain applications.
  • Critics warn that the UK risks falling behind global competitors unless it accelerates its approach to crypto regulations.

The UK and the United States are set to announce closer cooperation on digital assets, focusing on stablecoins. The collaboration follows recent discussions between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The talks took place in London and included key crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, along with major banks such as Citi and Barclays.

Stablecoins at Center of UK–U.S. Talks on Capital Markets Alignment

Stablecoins will play a central role in the UK-U.S. cooperation on crypto regulations. These digital tokens, pegged to traditional currencies, have drawn significant attention from both governments. The UK views aligning regulations with the U.S. as an opportunity to gain access to global financial markets while attracting U.S. investments.

UK officials hope that closer cooperation with the U.S. will enhance Britain’s position in the competitive financial services sector. There is concern that British companies might be left behind as some seek higher valuations in the U.S. This agreement could allow UK firms to expand into the U.S. market with greater regulatory clarity.

Discussions centered on aligning regulatory approaches to crypto assets. According to a person familiar with the talks, participants agreed there was a “huge opportunity” for the UK in digital assets. This potential for growth hinges on a consistent regulatory framework between the two countries.

UK Faces Pressure to Accelerate Crypto Regulation

The ongoing debate over stablecoin regulations continues to shape the future of digital money. Both the UK and the U.S. are seeking to set clear rules to avoid the risk of falling behind global competitors. In the U.S., Wyoming has become the first state to launch a government-backed stable token, while Congress passed the GENIUS Act to regulate stablecoins.

Despite some regulatory progress in the U.S., the UK has moved more slowly. Critics argue that the UK risks losing its competitive edge if it does not accelerate regulatory clarity. Former Chancellor George Osborne warned that the UK must act now or fall behind global leaders like the U.S. and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is actively moving forward with new proposals. These include new federal rules for stablecoin issuers like Tether, which plans to launch USA₮, a U.S.-regulated stablecoin. British regulators, however, face pushback from the crypto industry, with companies concerned that overly restrictive measures could stifle growth.

Reeves emphasized that the UK must stay competitive in digital assets. She has called for closer alignment with U.S. policies, particularly in the realm of capital markets. Both countries have recognized that a joint digital securities sandbox could drive innovation and help businesses navigate the evolving landscape of crypto regulations.

The post UK and US Set to Align Crypto Regulations Focused on Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month