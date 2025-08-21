UK Banks Tighten Grip on Crypto Payments as Investors Struggle to Fund Accounts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 17:46
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021635-%1,38
Major
MAJOR$0,1647+%4,65
FUND
FUND$0,0246--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01918+%3,61

A growing share of the United Kingdom’s cryptocurrency investors are struggling to fund their accounts, highlighting the regulatory and banking hurdles facing the digital asset sector.

An IG Group survey of 500 UK crypto investors and a broader sample of 2,000 adults found that 40% of users said their bank had either blocked or delayed payments to a crypto provider. Among those affected, 29% lodged complaints with their banks, while 35% said they switched lenders in response.

When the broader sample was asked about banks intervening in crypto transactions, 42% said they opposed such measures, while 33% expressed support.

“We’re in a damaging position where millions of people are effectively being locked out of crypto just because of who they bank with,” said Michael Healy, IG’s UK managing director. “This kind of behavior is at best anti-consumer, at worst anti-competitive — and it’s not backed by the public.”

While cryptocurrency trading is legal in the UK, funding accounts can be a major obstacle. Crypto companies must register with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as virtual asset service providers to operate, and only FCA-authorized companies can provide fiat on- and off-ramps in British pounds.

Some high-street banks, including Chase UK and NatWest, have gone further, restricting or blocking payments to crypto exchanges under the banner of fraud prevention.

On top of these barriers, the FCA has prohibited retail customers from using borrowed money, including credit cards, to purchase digital assets — further narrowing the funding options available to everyday investors.

Related: UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

UK falling behind in global crypto race

Banking hurdles for UK crypto users come amid mounting criticism of the country’s broader approach to digital assets. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and current Coinbase adviser George Osborne recently warned that the UK is “falling behind in the crypto race,” a shortcoming he said could undermine the nation’s role in global financial services.

“What I see makes me anxious. Far from being an early adopter, we have allowed ourselves to be left behind,” Osborne said of digital assets in a Financial Times op-ed. 

Source: Cointelegraph

Osborne singled out the lack of progress on stablecoins — a $288 billion market dominated by the US dollar, with virtually no presence from the British pound. According to CoinGecko, pound-denominated stablecoins account for just $616,000 in circulation.

Still, there has been some progress. As Cointelegraph reported, the FCA recently lifted its ban on retail trading of crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), effective Oct. 8. The regulator said the move reflects the maturing of the digital asset sector after years of volatility and what it once deemed a “lack of legitimate investment need.”

Related: ‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/uk-banks-block-crypto-payments-investors-fall-behind?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0,5605+%0,68
Pepe
PEPE$0,0000104+%0,09
CrypTalk
TALK$0,0955-%5,44
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Partager
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+%0,89
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000601+%0,67
Memecoin
MEME$0,002507+%5,33
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Partager
Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors.
Solana
SOL$184,34+%1,36
XRP
XRP$2,9049+%0,14
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01358-%1,87
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/21 17:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets