UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank of England’s Proposed Stablecoin Caps

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 15:13
Sidekick
K$0.1825-12.38%
Union
U$0.020213+62.70%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0738+0.85%
Vice
VICE$0.02177+1.35%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-4.19%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08129+7.79%

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday that cryptocurrency groups are urging the Bank of England (BoE) to scrap proposals limiting the amount of stablecoins individuals and businesses can own.

The groups warned that the rules would leave the UK with stricter oversight than the U.S. or the European Union (EU).

According to the FT, BoE officials plan to impose caps of 10,000 british pounds to 20,000 British pounds ($13,600–$27,200) for individuals and about 10 million British pounds ($13.6 million) for businesses on all systemic stablecoins, defined as tokens already widely used for payments in the U.K. or expected to be in the future.

The central bank has argued the restrictions are needed to prevent outflows of deposits from banks that could weaken credit provision and financial stability.

The FT cited Sasha Mills, the BoE’s executive director for financial market infrastructure, as saying the limits would mitigate risks from sudden deposit withdrawals and the scaling of new systemic payment systems.

However, industry executives told the FT the plan is unworkable.

Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s vice president of international policy, said “imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for U.K. savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling,” adding that no other major jurisdiction has imposed such limits.

Simon Jennings of the UK cryptoasset business council said enforcement would be nearly impossible without new systems such as digital IDs. Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi of The Payments Association told the FT that limits “make no sense” because there are no caps on cash or bank accounts.

The U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act in July, which establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins. The law sets licensing, reserve and redemption standards for issuers, with no caps on individual holdings. The European Union has also moved ahead with its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which is now fully in effect across the bloc.

Stablecoin-specific rules for asset-referenced and e-money tokens took effect on June 30, 2024, followed by broader provisions for crypto-assets and service providers on Dec. 30, 2024. Like the U.S. approach, MiCA does not cap holdings, instead focusing on reserves, governance and oversight by national regulators.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/15/bank-of-england-s-proposed-stablecoin-ownership-limits-are-unworkable-says-crypto-group

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.15171+2.68%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004415-0.36%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-market-weekly-sep-8-sep-14-altcoins-shine-as-bitcoin-holds-steady/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017584-3.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 14:25
Partager
Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

Broadcasting “from rough and rugged Wyoming” late on September 14, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson delivered a forceful rebuttal to what he called years of dismissive “ghost chain” narratives, arguing that the industry has “moved the goalposts” away from decentralization and toward VC-favored speed and token economics. “It sucks to go to cryptocurrency Reddit and no […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-7.12%
VinuChain
VC$0.00276-3.15%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged