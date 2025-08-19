UK drops Apple encryption demand after U.S. pressure

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 15:45
U
U$0.021--%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005444-0.47%

The UK has dropped its demand that Apple build a secret back door into its encrypted systems, ending a tense fight with Washington that threatened to spiral into a major diplomatic mess.

This retreat followed weeks of private talks with senior U.S. officials under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the Financial Times.

The British order, issued in January under the UK Investigatory Powers Act, tried to force Apple to give UK authorities access to customer data stored in iCloud. The order ran straight into the Trump White House’s wall, triggering a full-on pushback led by Vice President JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Vance confronted UK officials, Gabbard confirms deal

While visiting the UK on vacation, Vance stepped in personally to block the enforcement of the order. A U.S. official said, “The vice-president negotiated a mutually beneficial understanding that the UK government will withdraw the current back-door order to Apple.”

Vance, who’s repeatedly accused European nations of attacking American companies and limiting speech, saw the UK’s approach as one more example of overreach.

Tulsi confirmed the reversal, saying the UK had “agreed to drop” its demand that Apple allow access to “the protected encrypted data of American citizens.” She told the Financial Times, “Over the past few months, I’ve been working closely with our partners in the UK, alongside President Trump and vice-president Vance, to ensure Americans’ private data remains private and our constitutional rights and civil liberties are protected.”

Tulsi added, “I’m happy to share that the UK has agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a ‘back door’ that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties.”

The situation, now described by one UK official as “settled,” hasn’t yet been closed on paper. The order has not been formally withdrawn, though three UK officials confirmed the matter is resolved. Another said London had “caved” to pressure from Trump’s team. A British official added bluntly, “We can’t and we won’t make Apple break its encryption.”

Apple pulled service, filed legal complaint, and stayed silent

As this dragged on, Apple didn’t just sit back. In February, the company yanked iCloud Advanced Data Protection from the UK. At the time, it said, “As we have said many times before, we have never built a back door or master key to any of our products or services and we never will.”

The company also filed a legal challenge with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, and the case is expected to go to court early next year. On Monday, Apple declined to comment.

The original notice sent to Apple is still sealed under British law. Both sides are banned from speaking publicly about it. Still, the UK’s move sparked the biggest fight over encryption since the 2010s, throwing Apple’s no-backdoor stance straight into the political spotlight.

Even though the UK pulled back, it’s unclear whether it’ll try again under different legal language. Someone close to Trump’s inner circle said doing that would break the agreement. “Any back door would weaken protections for U.S. citizens,” they said.

The UK Investigatory Powers Act gives British law enforcement reach far beyond its borders. Technically, it lets them demand data from Apple even if the user is in the U.S. Critics call the law a “snooper’s charter.” UK authorities defend it as a tool to fight terrorism and child abuse.

This latest reversal shows how much Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to stay aligned with the U.S., especially as he looks to dodge Trump’s economic retaliation and keep support flowing for Ukraine.

The UK Home Office refused to confirm or deny the original notice, sticking to vague language. It pointed to the existing Data Access Agreement between the UK and U.S., which lets both governments request data from each other’s telecom companies, but with rules to stop either side from targeting the other’s citizens.

“We will continue to build on those arrangements,” the Home Office said, “and we will also continue to take all actions necessary at the domestic level to keep UK citizens safe.”

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet