Bond traders in the UK and across Europe are warning regulators to think twice before locking in a new leverage rule. The Bank of England, with backing from global financial authorities, is pushing for mandatory minimum haircuts on repo deals involving government bonds. The traders, through the European Repo and Collateral Council, said the plan […]Bond traders in the UK and across Europe are warning regulators to think twice before locking in a new leverage rule. The Bank of England, with backing from global financial authorities, is pushing for mandatory minimum haircuts on repo deals involving government bonds. The traders, through the European Repo and Collateral Council, said the plan […]

UK, EU bond traders warn regulators against locking in a new leverage rule

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 21:47
BarnBridge
BOND$0.166-1.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01305-3.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07931-5.68%

Bond traders in the UK and across Europe are warning regulators to think twice before locking in a new leverage rule. The Bank of England, with backing from global financial authorities, is pushing for mandatory minimum haircuts on repo deals involving government bonds.

The traders, through the European Repo and Collateral Council, said the plan is risky, poorly thought out, and could blow up parts of the system that actually work.

According to Bloomberg, the haircut rule would set a fixed minimum on how much value gets shaved off a bond when used as collateral in a repurchase agreement.

The idea is to stop hedge funds from borrowing too much with too little risk. But the ERCC, speaking for about 120 financial institutions, said that slapping a single haircut formula on every deal doesn’t reflect how real trading works.

BoE paper faces backlash from repo markets

The Bank of England flagged the issue in a consultation paper on gilt repo trades, where banks sometimes give “zero or near-zero” haircuts. The BoE claimed that could be a sign of “market failure.” But the ERCC pushed back, saying haircut levels alone don’t give a full picture of leverage or risk.

The real story, the ERCC argued, lies in something called portfolio margining. That’s when a bank looks at a trader’s entire book of positions, not just the repo side, before deciding how much protection is needed.

The group said, “It becomes difficult, if not impossible, to draw meaningful conclusions from transaction-level data on haircuts.” They added that haircut data doesn’t explain broader leverage or market risk and shouldn’t be treated like some kind of master switch for fixing the system.

Citadel’s global head of government and regulatory policy, Stephen Berger, told a crowd at this week’s ISDA conference in London that regulators are misreading the numbers.

“One of the mistakes that’s come from reading some of the existing data is there’s a lot of repo activities occurring with zero haircuts,” Stephen said. “But in fact those repos are being done as a part of an overall portfolio margining situation. There is actually collateral being held against those.”

ERCC warns rule could drive traders out of repos

The Financial Stability Board floated the idea last December, telling governments to consider hard limits on haircut sizes in bond repos where lenders were competing too aggressively. The BoE picked that up and moved ahead, but for traders, if regulators force haircuts too high, they’ll just walk away from repos altogether.

The ERCC warned that interfering with repo pricing could “distort” the market, hurt efficiency, and push traders toward more shadowy tools like total-return swaps.

Those products allow leverage too, but without the same level of transparency. So instead of solving a problem, regulators could just be pushing risk somewhere else.

While regulators keep saying they want more clearing and transparency, the haircut rule is where the room splits. At the ISDA event, everyone agreed on moving more transactions to clearinghouses.

But forcing haircuts? Not so much. Hedge funds and dealers say they already manage risk using collateral and cross-margining. Adding a fixed rule would just add cost, complexity, and more headaches.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after the Fed made its first rate cut of the year. The 10-year Treasury climbed 3.1 basis points to hit 4.135%, briefly touching 4.145%. The 2-year yield hit 3.578% after peaking at 3.59%. The 30-year bond yield went up 2.7 basis points to land at 4.747%. That’s the highest for all three since September 5.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices. So when yields go up, borrowing gets tighter, and leverage gets more expensive. That pressure is already building without a haircut rule. But if the BoE’s plan goes ahead, it could hit traders from both sides at once.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-2.08%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5138-6.47%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1416-5.03%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$3.137+4.77%
Threshold
T$0.01673-3.96%
holoride
RIDE$0.000982+3.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare