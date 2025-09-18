UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:43
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1761+4.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017303+2.01%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000819-15.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04344-0.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08782-2.76%

Key Takeaways

  • UK inflation remains significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target.
  • Persistent inflation may prompt the central bank to pause further interest rate hikes.

UK inflation remains nearly double the Bank of England’s target as policymakers prepare for a likely pause in interest rate increases.

The persistent elevated inflation reading comes as the central bank weighs whether to halt its series of rate hikes that have been implemented to combat rising prices across the economy.

The inflation rate continues to run well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, presenting ongoing challenges for monetary policy officials who have been raising borrowing costs to bring price pressures under control.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uk-inflation-pause-interest-rate-hikes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5429+7.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01436+4.74%
MetYa
MET$0.2413-0.41%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October

CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October

CME Group will roll out options for XRP and Solana (SOL) futures on October 13, with expiries available daily, monthly and quarterly, adding an extra layer of exposure for investors.
Solana
SOL$245.81+5.01%
XRP
XRP$3.097+2.91%
Solayer
LAYER$0.54+4.42%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/18 09:17
Partager
Powell Reiterates Fed’s Dual Mandate as Rate Strategy

Powell Reiterates Fed’s Dual Mandate as Rate Strategy

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-clarifies-fed-dual-mandate/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017308+2.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 09:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October

Powell Reiterates Fed’s Dual Mandate as Rate Strategy

Trump Jr.-connected Thumzup Media buys 7.5 million Dogecoin as it expands crypto treasury

Ethereum steadies as sellers lurk: Can $4.5K hold for long?