The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS).  The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate […]The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS).  The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate […]

UK launches national commission to regulate AI in healthcare

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 02:07
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1237+9,27%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,3727+2,64%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00503-8,54%

The UK government has announced the launch of a new National Commission on the Regulation of AI in Healthcare aimed at accelerating the safe and effective adoption of AI technologies within the National Health Service (NHS). 

The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution and is now finding ways to better integrate the sector with the medical industry. For that to happen, it has to first fix the outdated regulatory environment, which seems to be more of a hindrance. The creation of the commission is a move in that direction. 

The commission, chaired by Professor Alastair Denniston, a regulatory science expert from the University of Birmingham and executive director of the UK’s Centre of Excellence for Regulatory Science in AI & Digital HealthTech (CERSI-AI), is made up of a diverse group of members, such as clinicians, academics, patient safety advocates, and representatives from tech firms like Google and Microsoft.

The UK plans to make the most of the AI revolution 

Lawrence Tallon, chief executive officer of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, has acknowledged that the medical device regulation for the AI era is an area that has barely been touched. Unless that regulatory framework for AI is updated, potential applications will remain held back. 

As competition for AI investment continues to grow, officials are hoping that creating transparent regulation will enhance the UK’s reputation as a favorable market for health technology while giving patients and clinicians confidence in new tools. 

In this way, the UK’s health sector can benefit from the AI revolution without putting the millions of patients in the system at risk. 

The UK’s new regulation won’t be a replica of the EU’s 

The commission is expected to report to the MHRA and play a role in shaping a regulatory framework expected to be published in 2026. That is just a few months away, even though the medical industry has already integrated with AI to an extent. 

Right now, there are scribes in charge of taking notes during doctor appointments, tools that help clinicians better understand radiology images, and those that trawl large datasets to point toward a diagnosis, as well as adaptive cardiac devices with the ability to adjust to changes in a patient’s heartbeat.

Unfortunately, these tools are still governed by medical-device rules drafted more than 20 years ago in the UK, raising concerns that regulations lag behind the pace of innovation. 

One reason for the reluctance to update these regulations could be the excessive concerns from entities like the WHO, which have sounded the alarm about risks related to AI technology, including unethical data collection, cybersecurity threats, and bias. 

The European Union’s answer to those concerns has been the AI Act, and it includes rules related to medical devices. The act has drawn criticism from tech companies like Apple, arguing that it is excessive and an overreach. 

However, MHRA’s Tallon has confirmed the UK’s new regulation won’t be a copy of the EU’s. Instead, it will deliver a framework that is supposed to be clear, practical, and proportionate. While some companies may feel cautious about any new requirements, regulators are convinced that predictable and proportionate rules will encourage long-term investment.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2196+1,43%
SphereX
HERE$0,00018-18,18%
MAY
MAY$0,03805--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0,2281-0,61%
Wink
LIKE$0,00761-1,52%
OP
OP$0,6638+2,83%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Partager
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000889+1,94%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds