UK mirrors US sanctions against Russian crypto networks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.874+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10398+3.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.13+1.24%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000877-35.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021957+3.25%

The UK is following the US’s approach to sanction-evading crypto networks in Russia by enacting its own measures against crypto exchanges, stablecoins, and a Kyrgyzstan bank used to fund military goods. 

The UK government announced its sanctions today, claiming that Russia is relying on “the Kyrgyz financial sector to channel money through opaque financial networks, including through the use of cryptocurrencies.”

They also target the Grinex and Meer crypto exchanges, the Kyrgyzstan-based Capital Bank of Central Asia, CJSC Tengricoin, Old Vector LLC, and Altair Holding SA.

Read more: Garantex reportedly tied to violent Russian debt gang and KGB successor

Sanctioned individuals include the director of the A7A5 ruble-pegged stablecoin, Leoniid Shumakov, Zhanyshbek Uulu Nazarbek, and Capital Bank Director Kantemir Kaparbekovich Chalbayev. 

The UK claims that A7A5, issued by the Kyrgyzstani firm Old Vector, was used to move $9.3 billion from Garantex to Grinex in order to evade Western sanctions.

A7A5 was created for financial firms owned by the Moldovan oligarch Ilan Mironovic Shor and the sanctioned Russian bank Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company.

Ilan Mironovic Shor reportedly became a Russian citizen in Moscow after fleeing Moldova in 2019 following a conviction accusing him of carrying out $1 billion in bank fraud.

The UK Sanctions Minister said, “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks — they are sorely mistaken.”

Sanctions imposed before and after Ukraine-Russia peace talks

The UK notes that the sanctions follow “redoubled efforts” from itself and international allies “to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” 

US sanctions were imposed the day before President Donald Trump met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss what it would take to end the invasion of Ukraine. 

Western allies have since met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while suggestions of a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy have been watered down by Russian officials

A “just” peace deal seems out of reach as Russia reportedly insists Ukraine should give up the invaded Donbas regions taken during the war.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/uk-mirrors-us-sanctions-against-russian-crypto-networks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid