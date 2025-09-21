UK Police Arrest Teen Linked to $115M Bitcoin Extortion Gang

TLDR

UK authorities arrested a teen connected to the Scattered Spider Bitcoin extortion gang.

The gang extorted over $115 million from more than 100 organizations globally.

Authorities tracked Bitcoin transactions to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The teen faces multiple charges in both the UK and the United States.

The FBI seized $36 million in Bitcoin from wallets controlled by the gang.

The United Kingdom police have apprehended one member of the notorious Bitcoin extortion gang, Scattered Spider. Authorities state that the group has extorted over $115 million from more than 100 organizations globally. This arrest follows a yearlong investigation into the cybercriminal activities of Scattered Spider, which operates through Bitcoin-based extortion schemes.

UK, US Authorities Nab Key Bitcoin Criminal

The arrest of Thalha Jubair, a 19-year-old, came after authorities tracked Bitcoin transactions connected to the gang’s operations. The group’s members have been known to employ SIM-swapping and social engineering techniques before moving to ransomware attacks. British authorities traced payments made for gift cards from a wallet that also received Bitcoin ransom payments. These transactions were part of a broader investigation into Scattered Spider’s activities, which spanned over a year.

Scattered Spider has gained notoriety for its high-profile cyberattacks. Jubair, a key member of the group, was linked to at least 120 intrusions across multiple countries. The authorities uncovered several traces of Bitcoin transactions tied to his activities. These included gaming and food-delivery gift cards purchased with Bitcoin ransoms from various victims.

Authorities in both the United Kingdom and the United States coordinated their efforts to apprehend members of Scattered Spider. Jubair’s involvement in these cybercrimes includes participating in ransomware attacks that targeted large corporations. The Bitcoin transactions from these attacks helped investigators trace back to Jubair’s digital footprint.

Jubair Faces Serious Charges in the United States

Jubair faces multiple charges in the United States for his role in the Bitcoin extortion scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, the teen went to great lengths to hide his involvement. Despite his efforts to maintain anonymity, mistakes in his actions led authorities directly to him.

The Justice Department has filed charges against Jubair for conspiracies related to computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. These charges stem from the Bitcoin extortion attacks carried out by the gang between May 2022 and September 2025. The criminal complaint reveals that one of the victims was the United States federal court system.

Authorities have outlined how Jubair and his gang infiltrated several U.S. networks, including the courts. They used stolen credentials from the Bitcoin extortion attacks to gain access to sensitive data. The data included personal information about U.S. courts personnel and sensitive case details.

The FBI traced ransom payments to wallets controlled by Jubair and seized $36 million in Bitcoin from these accounts. The digital assets were part of the Bitcoin extortion payments made by the victims. Jubair’s actions have placed him at the center of an international cybercrime operation involving Bitcoin and ransomware.

Authorities Monitor Bitcoin to Dismantle Gang

In recent years, Scattered Spider has increasingly targeted high-profile organizations. The group’s reliance on Bitcoin as a means of extorting large sums of money has made it a major player in the ransomware world. Bitcoin’s anonymity allows the gang to carry out these attacks with relative impunity.

Over 100 organizations have fallen victim to Scattered Spider’s Bitcoin-driven extortion tactics. These attacks have caused significant financial and reputational damage to several global companies. Authorities continue to monitor Bitcoin transactions in hopes of dismantling the entire gang and recovering additional extorted funds.

