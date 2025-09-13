UK Seeks Blockchain, Stablecoins in Upcoming US Tech Bridge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:36
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-2.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016838+5.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04541+4.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11284+2.57%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01824+5.37%
  • Dozens of UK trade associations, including the UK Cryptoassets Business Council, TheCityUK, and the Association of British Insurers, have jointly written a letter to UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle
  • The main concern is that if digital assets are excluded, the UK risks being left behind in shaping the rules and standards of global finance and innovation
  • Even before the letter, there has been growing pressure from the crypto industry for the UK to create a clear plan for stablecoins

More than a dozen UK trade associations, including the UK Cryptoassets Business Council, TheCityUK, and the Association of British Insurers, have jointly written a letter to UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle (and Economic Secretary Lucy Rigby) urging that blockchain, stablecoins, and tokenization be made central components of the upcoming UK-US Tech Bridge agreement.

Why Trade Groups Want Blockchain in the Deal

Their concern is that if digital assets are excluded, the UK risks being left behind in shaping the rules and standards of global finance and innovation. Countries in Asia and the Middle East are already advancing regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

The letter explicitly mentions that stablecoins and asset tokenization are “strategically important areas for both economies.” The letter goes on stating: “Without coordinated action, UK businesses may face a fragmented regulatory environment, reduced access to transatlantic markets, and increased competitive pressures.”

Related: Bitpanda Avoids London Listing as UK Crypto Regulations Fail to Attract Exchanges

The threat of falling behind

The UK government has already committed (announced in July) to enabling Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and tokenization in its Wholesale Markets Strategy, and is exploring how stablecoins can be utilized in its Digital Securities Sandbox.

Before that, a preliminary draft of a statutory instrument was released in April 2025, which sought to establish a regulatory framework for the UK. This included defining the criteria for “qualifying stablecoins,” creating new classifications for digital assets, and outlining proposed compliance obligations for issuers of stablecoins, trading venues, and other entities operating in the market.

Draft Stablecoin Rules Still Leave a Gap

Generally speaking, even before the letter, there has been a growing pressure from the crypto industry for the UK to create a clear plan for stablecoins. 

Many companies have pointed out that the rules are not keeping up, and the fact that there are so few pound-backed stablecoins available shows that regulators have been too slow to act.

What the UK–US Tech Bridge Means for Digital Assets

The UK-US Tech Bridge could have big implications for crypto and finance in the UK. If the UK isn’t part of deciding standards around tokenization, stablecoins, and blockchain interoperability, it may become a rule-taker rather than a rule-maker in this domain.

If such a scenario happens, it can affect which companies set up in the UK, where financial infrastructure gets built, and who benefits from growth in digital assets.

Related: UK’s FCA to End Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs Beginning October 8

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/uk-us-tech-bridge-blockchain-stablecoins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.74%
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects