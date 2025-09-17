UK set to announce closer crypto cooperation with US: FT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:18
The UK government is preparing to announce expanded cooperation with the United States on cryptocurrency regulation, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The move would align oversight frameworks and strengthen supervision of digital asset markets, which have grown significantly in both jurisdictions. Coordination will likely focus on market conduct, anti-money laundering (AML) standards, and stablecoin regulation, areas where fragmented approaches have raised concerns among policymakers.

The UK has positioned itself as a potential global hub for digital assets, with recent legislation covering stablecoins and digital settlement assets. The nation’s draft crypto-asset regime, published in April 2025, is a key piece of the backdrop to these US-UK coordination talks.

Under the draft Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Order 2025, the government would formally bring “qualifying cryptoassets” and “qualifying stablecoins” under the regulatory perimeter of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The reforms include proposals for conduct and prudential requirements for firms issuing stablecoins and for custodians safeguarding cryptoassets.

In the US, meanwhile, the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025 sets out one of the first comprehensive federal regulatory frameworks specifically for stablecoins, including detailed rules on reserve backing, audits, and transparency.

A coordinated transatlantic approach could reduce regulatory arbitrage, where firms exploit gaps between jurisdictions. The announcement comes at a time when several countries, including members of the EU and Asia-Pacific, are finalizing their own crypto rulebooks. Alignment between the US and UK may pressure other jurisdictions to harmonize standards.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/uk-us-crypto-cooperation

