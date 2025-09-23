UK, US form task force to align capital markets and crypto rules

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

ETH is one of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies by the latest massive selloffs. It registered one of its biggest losses, dropping to levels not seen in over a month, and has yet to fully recover. ETH recent price action revealed that investors panicked, resulting in increased trading volume due to selling pressure. The asset experienced a nearly 200% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours. The fear and greed index shows that the week is kicking off on a bearish note as the metric retraced, down one point from the previous day. Additionally, calls for altseason are being drowned out as the index is at 60, down a few points from its peak last week. Nonetheless, the global cryptocurrency market cap retraced from $3.96 trillion to $3.78 trillion. Although the value has slightly improved, it is still down by almost 3% over the last 17 hours. However, indicators on the 1-day chart paint a grim picture of the next price action. The moving average convergence divergence displays a bearish crossover, suggesting further price decline this week. A review of the economic calendar reveals two major events that could significantly impact the market. However, in the event they come out positive, they may not cause an extended hike. Nonetheless, some assets are pulling back some of the losses. Let’s see how some of the top 10 assets perform in the coming days. BTC/USD Bitcoin is trading at $112,671 following its retracement from $115,435. Although it slipped lower a few hours ago, prices are lingering above $112k, suggesting it trades within a small accumulation pocket. The 4-hour chart effectively captures the range-bound movement, noting that it began in the session at 8:00 UTC. Its last two candles show the price moving between $112,300 and $113,500, and it continues within the same bounds during the current candle. However, the relative strength index dropped below 30 at the height of the selloffs. The metric remains below the mark at the time, indicating that the apex coin is oversold and may see a buyback soon. Readings from RSI suggest impending recovery. If this happens, BTC may surge, breaking above $114k. Previous price movement indicates that the coin is currently trading at a level with significant demand concentration, affirming the possibility of an uptrend afterward. ETH/USD Ethereum experienced its largest decline of the day in the session starting at 4:00 UTC. It dropped from $4,308 to $4,058 but slightly recovered, ending the session at $4,195. Nonetheless, the next two candles after this significant move showed a drop in volatility. The trend of low volatility persists, and the altcoin shows no signs of a change in its price trajectory. A look at the relative strength index indicates that ETH is poised to rebound. The metric dropped to a low of 18 a few hours ago, indicating that the asset is oversold. Additionally, readings from the bollinger bands reveal that the coin is trading outside the bands. Both indicators support the assertion of an impending surge in upward momentum. If this holds, ETH will surge, reclaiming the short-term support at $4,281. It may continue to rise, reaching $4,400 in the coming days. XRP/USD XRP is seeing a significant pullback following its recent decline to $2.69. It dropped from $2.90 and ended the session with losses exceeding 3% amid notable buyback. Nonetheless, the following candles after this event have been green. The trend is ongoing at the time of writing, and the asset is trading at $2.86. Its recent price suggests a rise in buying pressure over the last 12 hours. The relative strength index is rising in response to the unfolding trend. Similar to ETH, the metric dropped below 30 but is currently at 32. RSI points to an increased likelihood of a further upward climb. The coin will reclaim $2.95, a critical mark. BNB/USD The 4-hour chart reveals that BNB has been in decline since the start of the day. It has printed no green candle during this period, dropping from $1,051 to a low of $985. Nonetheless, the chart suggests further retracements as the coin is yet to find support. It broke below bollinger’s middle band and is edging closer to the lower band. Additionally, the relative strength index shows room for further retracement. A closer look at the chart shows notable demand concentration at $975. The coin has previously rebounded and seen notable accumulation around this mark. It may halt its downtrend at this mark. SOL/USD Solana is trading at $221 after its latest drop to $218. It currently prints a doji on the 4-hour chart but indicates slight improvement. It remains stagnant mainly after the event, starting at 4:00 UTC, when the coin retraced from $232 to $213 but rebounded. Nonetheless, RSI indicates that, like ETH, SOL is oversold. The principle guiding this metric suggests a high likelihood of further upward movement. If this plays out, the coin must decisively flip $222. Previous price movements indicate that the altcoin surged higher after breaking this level. Additionally, it may reclaim $230 afterward. DOGE/USD DOGE is trading at $0.240 at the time of writing. It previously retraced from $0.250 to $0.230, indicating that its recent price represents a significant buyback after it fell to its low. Nonetheless, a look at trading actions over the last eight hours has been largely stagnant. The memecoin has yet to experience any significant pullback since the events that occurred during the session starting at 4:00 UTC. Additionally, the asset is trading close to bollinger’s middle band, suggesting an impending recovery. A closer look at the chart shows that the coin is trading at a level with significant demand concentration. The bulls may attempt to stage a rally from this mark to $0.250. ADA/USD The 4-hour chart shows the ADA grappling with notable selling pressure at $0.82. The latest trend follows two consecutive sessions with notable retracement. The asset lost nearly 8% in eight hours, despite rebounding to $0.78. Nonetheless, it dropped below the bollinger bands a during that period and is yet to recover. The last two candles show no notable change in values, and the trend continues, as evidenced by a doji at the time of writing. A closer look at the chart shows that the coin is trading at a level with significant demand concentration. The bulls may stage an attempt at $0.85 from this mark. The post Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA appeared first on Cointab.