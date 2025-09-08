UK wage growth for new hires slows to 4-year low

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 09:37
Moonveil
MORE$0.10113+1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016407-9.61%
Sign
SIGN$0.07583+3.38%
Vow
VOW$0.0553+0.54%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06706-3.58%

The UK’s new hire wage growth has slowed to its weakest pace in over four years, marking the sharpest drop in pay since the pandemic began. The figures offer the clearest sign yet that Britain’s labor market is losing steam.

The slowdown reflects growing caution among businesses, which are increasingly reluctant to raise wages to attract staff. After years of worker shortages, the balance is shifting: employers are pulling back, while the number of job seekers rises rapidly.

For the Bank of England, the easing wage growth provides some relief. The central bank has been wary of rising pay fueling persistent inflation. Softer wage pressures reduce the need to maintain high interest rates and could even open the door to rate cuts in the coming months.

But from a broader perspective, that‘s a good-news portrait that‘s less rosy. The prime minister, Keir Starmer, has vowed to increase living standards and deliver growth for working families. Sluggish pay increases undercut that vow, especially since households are still burdened with stubbornly expensive food prices, pricey mortgages, and increasing tax bills.

The figures are from the most recent study of the jobs market by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG, which is closely watched by policy ­makers. It indicated that starting salaries in August had increased slowly since March 2021. At the time, the economy was weighed down by tight COVID-19 restrictions.

Employers cut hiring as candidate supply rises

According to the survey, employers are being cautious with their hiring. Escalating costs and a brittle economy are to blame. Many companies have put off expansion plans, such as hiring, until they see more signs that the economy is in clearer territory.

At the same time, the ranks of job seekers have swelled. There was a pickup in the availability of candidates at the quickest pace since 2020. Job losses, hiring freezes, and concern over job insecurity have prompted more people to enter the labour market.

Vacancies fell sharply for a sixth consecutive month. Job postings in the retail and hospitality sector saw the sharpest decreases. Construction was the only industry to report a greater demand for permanent staff, providing a rare bright spot.

Permanent job placements dropped again, with cost pressures and company caution holding back hiring. But the decline was the slowest in three months, suggesting the worst of the downturn may end.

Modest pay growth reduces inflation risk but increases political pressure

The news is some relief for the Bank of England. Policymakers have worried that workers will seek higher wages as inflation has surged lately. To date, those fears have not come to pass. Slower pay growth reduces the risk of “second-round” effects, which might otherwise entrench inflation.

But for the government, it’s more complicated. Weak wage growth and increasing unemployment further complicate Starmer’s promise to improve living standards. Families are already squeezed by soaring food prices and energy bills. And the threat of more tax hikes in the autumn budget may only increase the pressure.

Jon Holt, group chief executive and UK senior partner at KPMG, said the trading environment continues to be “complex”, with many chief executives holding off on further investment and hiring.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said there was still life in the jobs market but noted that with fewer jobs available and more people seeking work, the overall picture remained subdued. He cautioned that businesses would closely watch the Autumn Budget in the hope that the Chancellor would avoid measures increasing the cost of hiring staff.

The slowing of payroll gains bolsters the case for the Bank of England to weigh interest-rate cuts in the months ahead. When unemployment rises and inflation pressures abate, pleas for monetary support will become increasingly louder.

However, sluggish wage growth is a reality for families: Incomes are falling behind growing living costs. Once more, the gap between pay and prices is at the center of Britain’s economic debate.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uk-wage-growth-for-new-hires-slows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Situation can turn around pretty quickly, but Bitcoin's inability to retrace might push Shiba Inu and Ethereum down
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001257+1.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,190.3+0.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0358-0.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 08:01
Partager
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197408-5.02%
SUN
SUN$0.021+2.67%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07768+3.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:38
Partager
Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

As poker adoption increases across the world, so too does the number of software solutions offering quality experiences on both mobile or desktop devices.  Essentially, most of these software clients strike a balance between high-fidelity graphics, high-octane gameplay and sleek interface to deliver swift, seamless, and enjoyable gameplay. Beyond visuals and gameplay, the best poker […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003109+1.00%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.1442+5.86%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 07:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

China's $1.3T market rally casts shadow on PBOC rate cuts

Trump Family’s Wealth Boosted by Crypto Ventures