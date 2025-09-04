Ukraine Advances Plan to Legalize and Tax Cryptocurrency

Highlights:

  • Ukraine takes first step toward regulating crypto industry with parliament’s strong approval vote.
  • New bill sets 18% tax on crypto profits plus 5% defense levy.
  • National Bank to regulate virtual assets, while the second supervisory body remains undecided.

Ukraine has begun steps to formally recognize cryptocurrency. On September 3, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that parliament approved a bill to legalize and tax digital assets. If it becomes law, the move could strongly influence the nation’s crypto economy, as Ukraine is already among the leading countries in adoption. 

Ukraine Advances Crypto Bill with 23% Tax Plan

Zhelezniak shared on Telegram that the new crypto bill has passed its very first stage in parliament, known as the “first reading.” At this stage, lawmakers decide whether the idea of the bill should move forward for further discussion. Out of 321 members present, 246 voted in favor, showing strong support for moving ahead with the plan.

Bill No. 10225-d states that profits made from virtual asset transactions each year will be taxed. Earnings from cryptocurrency trading will be added to a person’s yearly taxable income and taxed at 18%. Reflecting the country’s wartime situation, the bill also adds a 5% military tax. This extra charge will go straight toward supporting Ukraine’s national defense budget.

The suggested 23% tax rate matches the guidance given earlier in April by Ukraine’s financial regulator. Moreover, during the first year after the law is adopted, investors who change their crypto into local currency will enjoy a lower tax rate of just 5%. The bill states that swapping one virtual asset for another will not be taxed. It also exempts income from selling digital assets if the profit is less than the country’s minimum wage for that year. In addition, coins received for free, such as through giveaways or bonuses, will not be taxed. 

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will oversee and regulate the activities in the country’s virtual asset market. A second regulator has not yet been chosen, but once appointed, it will have wide authority. This body will be able to request information from both private citizens and companies. It will also have the power to conduct inspections, review documents, and launch investigations. In serious cases, it could freeze assets, seize property, or even take control of funds. 

Ukraine Plans Stronger Oversight of Cryptocurrency Sector

Ukraine is moving to tighten rules on crypto as pressure grows for stronger oversight. A study by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) estimated the country could recover as much as $10 billion by improving its regulatory system. The report said Ukraine’s over-the-counter crypto markets are being used for illegal activities. These include exploiting weak donor checks, using money-mule schemes, and purchasing restricted military equipment.

Experts warned that Russian intelligence could be moving illegal funds through Ukraine during the war. Without stronger rules, the country may be seen as a hub for crypto money laundering, hurting its economy and global ties. The report also noted Ukraine’s strong crypto adoption. Chainalysis ranked it in the world’s top ten and first in Eastern Europe.

