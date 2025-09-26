In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/26 22:19
DAR Open Network
D$0.03012+0.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0332-0.09%
  • Danylo Hetmantsev said that the National Bank and the State Tax Service of Ukraine have sent amendments to the draft law on crypto assets.
  • According to him, they require work within 2-3 months.
  • In addition, he stressed that cryptocurrencies do not need tax exemptions.

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require 2-3 months of revisions to be prepared for the second reading.

According to Hetmantsev, the main goal of the draft law is to legalize the market, protect the rights of asset owners, and ensure income taxation.

At the same time, he insists:

The current version of the law provides for a preferential personal income tax rate of 5% (5% of the military tax) for the transitional period, but, as the MP notes, even today, cryptocurrency transactions are taxed according to the general rules — 23% of income.

According to Hetmantsev, the unregulated market has already cost Ukraine billions in losses.

It is worth reminding that according to a report by the Royal United Services Institute for Defence Studies (RUSI), Ukraine has lost at least $10 billion in recent years alone due to the lack of proper regulation, and the market itself remains vulnerable to abuse.

The Head of the Finance Committee also reiterated his position that cryptocurrencies will not be a means of payment in Ukraine, although some exceptions for specific transactions will be defined by law.

He added that the National Bank should become the regulator of this segment, as “the National Securities and Stock Market Commission has failed to cope with this task”.

The politician also noted that he does not rule out the possibility of a cryptocurrency issued in Ukraine, by Ukrainian businesses or Ukrainian investors, in the near future.

At the same time, Hetmantsev did not rule out that the final adoption of the document could be inherited by the next convocation of the Rada.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010423-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03214-0.52%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Partager
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12036-6.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Partager
BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

BitGo’s move creates further competition in a burgeoning European crypto market that is expected to generate $26 billion revenue this year, according to one estimate. BitGo, a digital asset infrastructure company with more than $100 billion in assets under custody, has received an extension of its license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), enabling it to offer crypto services to European investors. The company said its local subsidiary, BitGo Europe, can now provide custody, staking, transfer, and trading services. Institutional clients will also have access to an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and multiple liquidity venues.The extension builds on BitGo’s previous Markets-in-Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license, also issued by BaFIN, and adds trading to the existing custody, transfer and staking services. BitGo acquired its initial MiCA license in May 2025, which allowed it to offer certain services to traditional institutions and crypto native companies in the European Union.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.07448-8.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1103-1.60%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale