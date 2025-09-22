Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations

The Agency does not track the number of declarations with cryptocurrencies.

There is no data on detected cases of false declarations.

The inspections revealed billions of hryvnias of violations, but crypto assets are not separately accounted for.

The National Agency for the prevention of corruption (NAPC) said that it does not keep records of declarations, where digital assets are indicated. The Office does not have statistics on the identified cases of false data on such funds. This is stated in the response to the request of the edition The Page.

The agency explained that during the full check of declarations, information about cryptocurrency is indeed taken into account — they should be indicated in the section “Intangible assets”. However, the legislation does not provide for separate accounting of such documents.

Instead, the agency offers to familiarize themselves with the results of checks of declarations on its official website.

As of September 22, the NAPC has checked 569 persons, or 647 declarations, another 322 remain under review. As a result, violations for amounts of:

₴2.6 billion for inaccurate information;

₴72.1 million for unreasonable assets,

₴180.1 million for illicit enrichment.

At the same time, the agency could not answer the question about how much cryptocurrency Ukrainian citizens declared in total between 2021 and 2025. The agency also does not have data regarding which assets were most often indicated and what is the maximum amount of funds in one declaration.

The State Tax Service, having received a similar request, also did not provide specific data, the media said. It only reminded about the current procedure for taxation of personal income from transactions with virtual assets.

In Ukraine, digital assets cannot be used to pay for goods. They are also not planned to be included in state reserves. At the same time, our country ranked first in the world on the level of crypto activity relative to the population.

Earlier, it became known that Ukraine has already incurred at least $10 billion in losses due to the lack of full-fledged regulation of the cryptocurrency market. Analysts noted several key risks: uncontrolled activity of over-the-counter (OTC) platforms, the use of cryptocurrencies for the purchase of sanctioned components for the Russian army, as well as operations of money mules.

We shall remind you that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the draft law on digital assets in the first reading.