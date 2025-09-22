The National Agency for the prevention of corruption (NAPC) said that it does not keep records of declarations, where digital assets are indicated. The Office does not have statistics on the identified cases of false data on such funds. This is stated in the response to the request of the edition The Page. The agency […] Сообщение Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations появились сначала на INCRYPTED.The National Agency for the prevention of corruption (NAPC) said that it does not keep records of declarations, where digital assets are indicated. The Office does not have statistics on the identified cases of false data on such funds. This is stated in the response to the request of the edition The Page. The agency […] Сообщение Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/22 18:02
Notcoin
NOT$0.001637-11.32%
  • The Agency does not track the number of declarations with cryptocurrencies.
  • There is no data on detected cases of false declarations.
  • The inspections revealed billions of hryvnias of violations, but crypto assets are not separately accounted for.

The National Agency for the prevention of corruption (NAPC) said that it does not keep records of declarations, where digital assets are indicated. The Office does not have statistics on the identified cases of false data on such funds. This is stated in the response to the request of the edition The Page.

The agency explained that during the full check of declarations, information about cryptocurrency is indeed taken into account — they should be indicated in the section “Intangible assets”. However, the legislation does not provide for separate accounting of such documents.

Instead, the agency offers to familiarize themselves with the results of checks of declarations on its official website.

As of September 22, the NAPC has checked 569 persons, or 647 declarations, another 322 remain under review. As a result, violations for amounts of:

  • ₴2.6 billion for inaccurate information;
  • ₴72.1 million for unreasonable assets,
  • ₴180.1 million for illicit enrichment.

At the same time, the agency could not answer the question about how much cryptocurrency Ukrainian citizens declared in total between 2021 and 2025. The agency also does not have data regarding which assets were most often indicated and what is the maximum amount of funds in one declaration.

The State Tax Service, having received a similar request, also did not provide specific data, the media said. It only reminded about the current procedure for taxation of personal income from transactions with virtual assets.

In Ukraine, digital assets cannot be used to pay for goods. They are also not planned to be included in state reserves. At the same time, our country ranked first in the world on the level of crypto activity relative to the population.

Earlier, it became known that Ukraine has already incurred at least $10 billion in losses due to the lack of full-fledged regulation of the cryptocurrency market. Analysts noted several key risks: uncontrolled activity of over-the-counter (OTC) platforms, the use of cryptocurrencies for the purchase of sanctioned components for the Russian army, as well as operations of money mules.

We shall remind you that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the draft law on digital assets in the first reading.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.00742-23.92%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001485-16.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017374-0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,183.1-6.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions