Ukraine’s central bank rejects proposal to add crypto to reserves

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 01:24
Movement
MOVE$0.1167-0.84%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000044-6.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04284-0.62%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06031-0.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001784+2.88%

Adding crypto to Ukraine’s reserves is not a good idea, according to the country’s monetary authority, which indicated it has no intention to support it.

Such a move may undermine the Eastern European nation’s integration with the EU and clash with IMF requirements, warned a member of the regulator’s management.

NBU turns back on crypto reserve initiative

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) does not back a proposal to include virtual assets (VAs) in the country’s foreign currency reserves, which it views as premature, First Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk has made it clear.

The vast majority of cryptocurrencies remain high-risk assets, while security is the core principle of managing international reserves, the high-ranking central bank executive explained in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, elaborating:

The official went on to list several more reasons why the NBU is not so keen on the idea, including the absence of a uniform global understanding of the essence of VAs and unified regulatory legislation governing their transactions and classification.

His comments come after a group of Ukrainian lawmakers announced in May that they are working on a bill that would allow the NBU to add cryptos to its gold and foreign exchange reserves. The draft law was filed with the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, in June.

Nikolaychuk pointed out, however, that the central bank in Kyiv had not been consulted by the sponsors of the legislation.

Crypto reserves said to hinder Ukraine’s EU accession

The NBU executive further noted that adding crypto assets to Ukraine’s reserves could undermine the nation’s integration with the European Union. He told the news agency:

Serhiy Nikolaychuk was clearly echoing statements like one by ECB President Christine Lagarde, who said she was “confident that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will not enter the reserves of any of the central banks of the [ECB’s] General Council.”

Lagarde made the remark after having what she described as a “good conversation” with Czech National Bank (CNB) Governor Aleš Michl earlier this year. He had previously suggested studying the idea of diversifying the Czech Republic’s reserves with crypto investments.

Michl, who later won the prestigious central bank “Governor of the Year” award, admitted that in time crypto holdings can be worth “either zero or a huge amount,” due to price volatility.

In general, European political and financial leaders have failed to embrace one of the initiatives that helped bring U.S. President Donald Trump back to power in Washington – the promise to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, which he fulfilled after his election.

According to Nikolaychuk, the proposed legislative changes to allow the NBU to keep crypto in reserve would also go against the requirements of the Technical Memorandum under Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In August, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation, and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, told the Ukrainian News website that the Rada was not planning to adopt the crypto reserve bill. The lawmaker was quoted as stating in an interview:

The draft law’s provisions do not oblige but rather grant the central bank the power to acquire cryptocurrencies for Ukraine’s reserves, if it so chooses.

The former Soviet republic, which became the target of a full-scale invasion by neighboring Russia in 2022, has seen a spike in crypto usage since the NBU restricted financial transactions to prevent capital flight during the war.

According to a recent report by a leading U.K. think tank, the country, which is yet to comprehensively regulate its market for virtual assets, is losing billions of U.S. dollars as a result of crypto-related crime.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21399-1.06%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001205-3.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.99-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers