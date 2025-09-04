Ukraine’s New Bill Aims to Legalize and Tax the Crypto Market

Ukraine introduces 18% income and 5% military tax on cryptocurrency profits.

Oversight body undecided between National Bank and Securities Commission.

Regulation could recover $10 billion and attract global crypto investment.

Ukraine’s parliament has passed the first reading of a landmark bill to legalize and tax digital assets, a strategic move to fund its war effort and stabilize its economy.

The proposal introduces a significant 18% income tax and a 5% military tax on all crypto profits, signaling the country’s intent to integrate its massive crypto sector into the formal economy.

Breakdown of Ukraine’s Proposed Crypto Tax Law

The draft bill, which passed with 246 out of 450 votes, creates a new, comprehensive tax framework for crypto holders and businesses.

What are the new tax rates for crypto?

The proposal includes a standard 18% income tax on profits from digital assets. In a move that highlights the country’s wartime reality, an additional 5% military tax will be levied to directly contribute to the national defense budget.

A Look Back: Taxing Times in Ukraine: Crypto Cash-Outs Face 23%, Trading Exempt

Is there an incentive for early adoption?

Yes. The bill includes a temporary incentive to encourage users to enter the legal market: a reduced 5% tax on fiat-to-crypto conversions during the first year of enforcement.

Major Question Remains: Who Will Be the Top Regulator?

While the tax plan is clear, a key piece of the regulatory puzzle is still missing.

Which two agencies are in the running?

Lawmakers are still debating whether the National Bank of Ukraine or the National Securities and Stock Market Commission will be the chief regulatory authority. This critical decision is expected to be finalized in the next stages of the legislative process.

The Bottom Line: A Push to Capture a $10 Billion Market

This legislative push is a direct response to Ukraine’s unique economic and geopolitical situation.

With the ongoing war, cryptocurrencies have become a vital alternative to traditional finance. A UK-based think tank estimated that up to $10 billion in economic activity could be recovered by properly regulating the sector. This bill is a clear attempt to capture that value for the state.

How does this fit into the broader geopolitical context?

The move to regulate and embrace crypto comes as the world watches for any potential shifts in the ongoing conflict. Prediction markets, for example, are actively pricing in the odds of a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine, a development that would have massive implications for the country’s economy and its new crypto framework.