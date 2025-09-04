Ukraine's parliament passes cryptocurrency legalization and taxation bill at first reading

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated on social media that the Ukrainian parliament passed the first reading of a bill legalizing and taxing cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. The draft bill stipulates an 18% income tax and a 5% military tax on gains from digital assets. The bill also stipulates a preferential 5% tax rate for the first year of converting digital assets into fiat currency. Zhelezniak stated in a statement: "There is little point in discussing it in detail now, as many changes will occur before the second reading. It is not yet clear whether the regulatory body will be the National Bank of Ukraine or the National Securities and Stock Market Commission."
