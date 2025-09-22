Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom are moving to shed their reputation for slow crypto oversight, now welcoming firms with a faster, clearer registration process. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is accelerating its registration process for crypto companies after…Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom are moving to shed their reputation for slow crypto oversight, now welcoming firms with a faster, clearer registration process. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is accelerating its registration process for crypto companies after…

UK’s FCA speeds up crypto licensing as global competition heats up

2025/09/22 20:55
Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom are moving to shed their reputation for slow crypto oversight, now welcoming firms with a faster, clearer registration process.

  • The UK’s FCA has accelerated its crypto registration process, making approvals faster and more accessible.
  • Approval rates have increased significantly, with major firms like BlackRock and Standard Chartered said to have successfully gained approval under the updated process.
  • The FCA is also consulting on a full regulatory framework that would bring crypto firms under bank-level rules.
  • UK officials are pursuing closer ties with U.S. regulators to support stablecoin oversight and enable smoother access to international capital markets.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is accelerating its registration process for crypto companies after industry criticism that approvals were dragging on for more than a year. According to a Sept. 22 Financial Times report, applications that once averaged 17 months are now typically handled in just over five months. 

Approval rates have also significantly jumped since April, reaching around 45% compared with less than 15% over the previous five years. The regulatory body has also increased staffing, introduced pre-application meetings, and offered clearer guidance to streamline reviews. 

While the total number of applications has declined over the years due to past delays, recent months have seen a rebound in successful registrations, with major firms such as BlackRock and Standard Chartered reportedly receiving approval to operate in the country.

The agency has also expanded its outreach to applicants, offering pre-approval meetings and hosting roundtables and webinars to clarify requirements. FCA executive director for payments and digital finance David Geale reportedly stated that these efforts have improved the quality of applications and helped speed authorizations, all without lowering the commission’s standards.

UK lays groundwork for full crypto regulation and U.S. alignment

The FCA’s recent acceleration in approvals is part of a broader effort to embrace the crypto industry and strengthen the UK’s position in the global market. The agency recently opened a consultation to bring crypto-asset businesses under full regulatory oversight by 2026, aimed at enhancing supervision and establishing a clear operational framework.

Under the proposal, crypto firms would be subject to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, operational-resilience standards, and stringent financial-crime prevention rules long applied to banks and brokerages. This aims to to ensure that service providers operate safely and fairly, while making them accountable to customers and offering clearer ways to resolve regulatory disputes.

This builds on the draft legislation introduced by HM Treasury earlier this year, which would give the FCA authority over trading platforms, custody services, and staking operations.

Alongside domestic reforms, the United Kingdom is also working to deepen regulatory coordination with the United States. Recent high-level talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are reportedly exploring shared oversight of stablecoins, joint regulatory sandboxes, and measures to give UK crypto firms smoother access to U.S. capital markets.

The ongoing efforts highlight the FCA’s broader strategy to strengthen the local UK crypto market and ensure London remains a leading global hub for the industry.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
