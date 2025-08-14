UK’s Vaultz Capital Expands Bitcoin Treasury With £1.5M Purchase

2025/08/14 07:05
London-based digital asset firm Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) purchased an additional 17.146721 BTC on Aug. 13, 2025, significantly expanding its corporate bitcoin treasury holdings.

Vaultz Capital Bitcoin Holdings Grow to 135 After Latest Buy

Vaultz Capital plc acquired the bitcoin for a total consideration of £1,519,893.73, equating to an average price of £88,640.49 per bitcoin (approximately $120,308.36).

This latest acquisition increases Vaultz Capital’s total bitcoin holdings to 135 BTC ($16.2M). The company’s overall average purchase price across its treasury stands at £85,622.47 per bitcoin. The total consideration paid for the entire treasury amounts to £11,559,034.

The purchase forms part of Vaultz Capital’s long-term bitcoin treasury policy. The company describes itself as an operating company focused on building scalable revenue within Bitcoin network infrastructure.

Its primary business strategy involves acquiring Bitcoin hashrate exposure, initially through cloud mining. This aims to generate ongoing revenue from block rewards and transaction fees.

Vaultz Capital reiterated its awareness of risks associated with holding bitcoin, as highlighted by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These include high volatility, potential for total loss, market unregulation, operational failures, and susceptibility to financial crime or cyberattacks.

V3TC shares have not fared well and over the last five days, the stock is down more than 24% and 30-day metrics show a loss of 56%. The recent BTC purchase places Vaultz in the 77th position in terms of all the bitcoin treasury firms.

