ULTILAND Taps StarryNift to Redefine Digital Ownership and Creativity in Web3

ULTILAND, a Web3 platform that links AI with RWA, has announced its groundbreaking partnership wth StarryNift through its official X account. This collaboration is set to merge the forces of AI, real-world assets (RWA), and art to transform digital ownership and creativity within the Web3 landscape.

Through this partnership, both platforms aim to highlight their shared vision of fostering innovation in the ever-evolving digital economy. With this, they bth strive to redefine the interaction of users with virtual culture.

ULTILAND and StarryNift Encourage Participation of Creators and Communities

StarryNift, an AI-powered platform for a co-creation metaverse, leverages its AI-powered, cutting-edge infrastructure to pave the way for virtual experiences. The platform sets boundaries for users so that they can immerse themselves in social interactions, gaming, content creation, and the development of DID (Decentralized Identity).

Furthermore, the platform strives to reward users for their engagement and performance. StarryNift Joins forces with ULTILAND to create new possibilities for the participation of creators and communities for the next era of digital interaction.

Laying the Foundation for a New Era of Digital Ownership

ULTILAND, by collaborating with StarryNift, is poised to bridge creativity with Web3 innovation. The platform further aims to explore the new ways of ownership in art assets, and interactive content. Through this integration, the users feel enabled to engage with a digital ecosystem while getting meaningful ways for co-creation.

The alliance leverages the power of AI and RWA to build a vibrant and inclusive environment. In this advanced environment, both platforms will bring more dynamic and rewarding digital ownership. ULTILAND, by combining efforts with StarryNift, is set to lay the foundation for a new frontier in the digital landscape. The era wll be suitable for the convergence of art, technology.

