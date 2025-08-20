Ulu Ventures Lists Pi Network Among its Portfolio Companies

Ulu Ventures, one of the three early seed investors in Pi Network in 2023, has added Pi Network to its portfolio companies. While the PI coin has been struggling recently, this move could offer a major boost for the price. But, technical and on-chain indicators point to a grim picture for PI. 

Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Its Portfolio Companies

According to a recent post on X, crypto analyst Dr Altcoin observed that Ulu Ventures has added Pi Network to its list of portfolio companies. The firm joined Pi’s seed round back in 2023 alongside other two firms; 137 Ventures and Designer Fund. 

While the addition of Pi Network to its portfolio companies serves as formal recognition for the project, the move serves as much needed institutional backing. Pi coin has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons lately as the price dipped to an all-time low. But the addition to Ulu Ventures’ companies portfolio underscores that institutional investors still believe in the project. 

The move could reignite confidence amongst Pi investors, known as Pioneers, giving Pi coin’s price a major boost, alongside the recent launch of Pi Network Hackathon aimed at enhancing network utility.

Pi Coin Faces Bearish Pressure

Despite the recent institutional backing by Ulu Ventures, Pi coin’s price has continued to struggle. As per the data by Coingecko, Pi Network (PI) price is currently at $0.3489. While this level marks close to 1% dip on the day, Pi has dipped over 10% over the last 7 days and 22% over the last month, confirming the price struggle. 

Source: Coingecko | Pi Coin Price

Pi coin also reached an all-time low price of $0.33515 two weeks ago, with the current price only sitting 3.9% above the all-time low price. This adds to the bearish pressure as investors fear for the worst. 

In that sense, the number of Pi coins on exchanges is on the rise. According to data by Pi Scan, this number now sits at $414,658,570. Usually, a surge in a token’s CEX balance highlights that investors are set to liquidate their assets any time. 

Technical Indicators Point to Further Pi Price Plunge

With bearish pressure now prevalent across the Pi coin market, technical indicators highlight further price drop. As per the daily chart on TradingView, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Pi, for instance, now sits at 37.25. While the RSI has showed some signs of recovery towards the neutral line at 50, it still sits in a bearish zone. 

Source: TradingView | Pi Coin Daily Chart

On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also coincides with the RSI. Pi coin’s MACD is forming a bearish crossover as the MACD line shows an early sign of crossing below the signal line. A fully fledged bearish could indicate an incoming bearish price action for Pi. 

Despite Ulu Ventures listing Pi Network among its portfolio companies, this move could fail to drive a strong price recovery. 

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/ulu-ventures-lists-pi-network-among-its-portfolio-companies-but-pi-coins-price-continues-to-struggle/

