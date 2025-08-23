Umy Collaborates with WebKey to Transform Web3 Travel and Lifestyle

Umy, a platform for Web3 travel booking and lifestyle, has announced its trailblazing collaboration with WebKey, a Web3 smart terminal for consumer-facing. The core purpose of this strategic collaboration is to revolutionize the Web3 travel experience and lifestyles. This partnership aims to empower global users by building an effortless and rewarding travel experience employing DePIN, blockchain technology, and AI within the Web3 sector.

Through this integration, Umy infuses its blockchain-powered travel solutions into WebKey’s innovative Web3 smart terminal. In this way, the platform aims to set the stage for real-world crypto adoption in daily services. These everyday services include booking flights, hotels, and lifestyle experiences.

Umy and WebKey App Store to Offer Exclusive Rewards

This partnership allows Umy to leverage WebKey’s built-in Tasks Module and launch an exclusive campaign. This advancement provides users with an opportunity to complete simple tasks and earn rewards. The platform offers a reward pool of at least 200 $USDT so that participants can engage by performing simple tasks. The users further experience various benefits from the decentralized platforms.

Besides this, Umy joins WebKey App Store, providing a single platform to travelers and lifestyle seekers to book their services utilizing crypto. The partnership further announces a joint reward pool of 5,000 USDT, along with special coupon packages to enhance adoption. This mitigates the barriers new users face during navigation.

Moreover, the training system of WebKey blends with educational resources and guides individuals personally. This initiative aims to encourage first-time travelers and help them easily embrace their crypto payments.

Leveraging Web3 Travel to Accelerate Real-World Adoption

The travel service support is also included in this partnership, allowing Umy to integrate with WebKey and manage flights and hotel bookings. The platform handles major blockchain events, including Web3 Summits, Demo Days, and Hackathons. Through this, Umy ensures that the WebKey team and partners enjoy cost-effective arrangements.

Additionally, the travel and e-commerce services by Umy have become an exclusive part of the long-term roadmap of the WebKey ecosystem. In this way, the platforms are set to establish a trusted gateway that can provide travel services globally while consuming the decentralized economy. The collaboration between Umy and WebKey aims to pave the way for expanded real-world use cases.

Through this strategic alliance, Umy and WebKey are poised to highlight a growing trend of integrating digital assets into everyday life. Both platforms work together to solidify their vision of booking a trip, enjoying a completely decentralized lifestyle, and paying in crypto.