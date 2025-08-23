Umy Collaborates with WebKey to Transform Web3 Travel and Lifestyle

2025/08/23 14:00
Umy, a platform for Web3 travel booking and lifestyle, has announced its trailblazing collaboration with WebKey, a Web3 smart terminal for consumer-facing. The core purpose of this strategic collaboration is to revolutionize the Web3 travel experience and lifestyles. This partnership aims to empower global users by building an effortless and rewarding travel experience employing DePIN, blockchain technology, and AI within the Web3 sector.

Through this integration, Umy infuses its blockchain-powered travel solutions into WebKey’s innovative Web3 smart terminal. In this way, the platform aims to set the stage for real-world crypto adoption in daily services. These everyday services include booking flights, hotels, and lifestyle experiences.

Umy and WebKey App Store to Offer Exclusive Rewards

This partnership allows Umy to leverage WebKey’s built-in Tasks Module and launch an exclusive campaign. This advancement provides users with an opportunity to complete simple tasks and earn rewards. The platform offers a reward pool of at least 200 $USDT so that participants can engage by performing simple tasks. The users further experience various benefits from the decentralized platforms.

Besides this, Umy joins WebKey App Store, providing a single platform to travelers and lifestyle seekers to book their services utilizing crypto. The partnership further announces a joint reward pool of 5,000 USDT, along with special coupon packages to enhance adoption. This mitigates the barriers new users face during navigation.

Moreover, the training system of WebKey blends with educational resources and guides individuals personally. This initiative aims to encourage first-time travelers and help them easily embrace their crypto payments.

Leveraging Web3 Travel to Accelerate Real-World Adoption

The travel service support is also included in this partnership, allowing Umy to integrate with WebKey and manage flights and hotel bookings. The platform handles major blockchain events, including Web3 Summits, Demo Days, and Hackathons. Through this, Umy ensures that the WebKey team and partners enjoy cost-effective arrangements. 

Additionally, the travel and e-commerce services by Umy have become an exclusive part of the long-term roadmap of the WebKey ecosystem. In this way, the platforms are set to establish a trusted gateway that can provide travel services globally while consuming the decentralized economy. The collaboration between Umy and WebKey aims to pave the way for expanded real-world use cases.

Through this strategic alliance, Umy and WebKey are poised to highlight a growing trend of integrating digital assets into everyday life. Both platforms work together to solidify their vision of booking a trip, enjoying a completely decentralized lifestyle, and paying in crypto.

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "STKE" as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker "STKE" on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana's native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana's growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a "foreign private issuer" under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies' own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm's capital strategy with Solana's staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
