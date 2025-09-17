UN Agency Academy Will Teach Blockchain to Governments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:47
DAR Open Network
D$0.03526+2.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194816-0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1304+4.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01724+0.91%

The United Nations Development Programme is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy” to teach the public sector about crypto and other emerging tech.

The agency said on Monday that it would partner with the blockchain and artificial intelligence advocacy not-for-profit Exponential Science Foundation to launch the academy next year.

“The Academy will provide specialized education and implementation programs that harness blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies to help governments drive transformative change,” the UNDP said.

The agency is tasked with helping countries create long-term economic growth to tackle poverty. Developing countries, including India, Pakistan and Vietnam, were among the top adopters of crypto technology this year, according to Chainalysis.

Academy to guide on financial services, digital ID

The UNDP said the academy would focus on education that would ultimately look to deploy blockchain-related technology to address “pressing development challenges.”

Irena Cerovic, a UNDP team leader for Europe and Central Asia, said the academy will aim to allow countries “to tackle complex development challenges in new ways and move from experimentation to implementation in ways that strengthen transparency, inclusion, and resilience.” 

Source: Exponential Science Foundation 

Some of its areas of interest were to use the tech to create “trusted, verifiable digital credentials that enhance access to services” along with better access to financial services and digital payments.

It’d also educate on how blockchain could be used for tracing and accounting in the public procurement process and to make “tamper-resistant recordkeeping” to tackle corruption, along with using tokens and smart contracts for climate finance, such as tracking carbon credits.

UNDP plans blockchain academy launch next year

The UNDP did not give specific timelines, but said the academy would begin to launch in some countries starting in 2026, with the curriculum design starting this year. 

Related: Crypto is one ‘growth cycle’ away from mainstream adoption, 5B users

It added that the program would offer teaching in-person, online and at forums, giving governments “structured support” that will create “high-impact blockchain initiatives that address national priorities.”

Agency launched “blockchain academy” last year

The agency’s planned government blockchain academy follows its launch of a similar “blockchain academy” that went live last year.

The UNDP partnered with the Algorand Foundation in late 2023 to train its 22,000 staff on blockchain to use the teachings to help countries with sustainable growth.

Magazine: The one thing these 6 global crypto hubs all have in common… 

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/undp-open-goverment-blockchain-academy-2026?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa