UN teams with tech org for ‘Government Blockchain Academy’

2025/09/19 21:06
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the impending launch of the “Government Blockchain Academy,” a new initiative designed to drive public sector innovation by providing specialized education and implementation programs that harness emerging technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

The UNDP, the United Nations’ lead international development agency, said on September 15 that it would be partnering on the Academy with the Exponential Science Foundation. This organization aims to foster the adoption and education of emerging technology.

The Academy aims to help governments “drive transformative change” and guide them to find solutions to specific challenges across five main pillars: inclusive digital finance, transparent governance, supply chain integrity, climate resilience, and digital identity solutions.

By “bridging the gap” between education and implementation, the UNDP hopes that the Academy can lead to the deployment of blockchain solutions to the development challenges of governments and authorities.

“At UNDP, we are committed to institutional innovation, including creating spaces for governments to explore and test frontier technologies,” said Irena Cerovic, Innovation Team Leader at UNDP Europe and Central Asia. “The Government Blockchain Academy builds on this spirit, offering a pathway for countries to tackle complex development challenges in new ways and move from experimentation to implementation in ways that strengthen transparency, inclusion, and resilience.”

According to the UNDP, the Academy will offer in-person workshops, online modules, and leadership forums tailored to public sector and local needs. Government participants will also gain access to selected resources along with incubation, expert advisory, and guidance through their digital learning program. Each government team will receive structured support, including use case identification, requirements development, and collaboration with Academy experts and industry partners.

The project’s ultimate aim is to co-create, with local governments, “scalable, high-impact blockchain initiatives that address national priorities.”

The UNDP hopes the Academy will also function as a global hub for dialogue, experimentation, and learning, further empowering local officials to engage with emerging technologies.

“This is not just an educational initiative. It’s a collective blueprint for public innovation,” said Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science. “By bringing together diverse partners under one framework, we can ensure that governments have the tools and the talent they need to navigate the next wave of digital transformation.”

The UN announcement said that the Government Blockchain Academy would officially launch its first country programs in 2026, with preparatory work, curriculum design, and stakeholder engagement commencing in 2025.

Watch: Educating the government on potentials of blockchain

Source: https://coingeek.com/un-teams-with-tech-foundation-for-government-blockchain-academy/

