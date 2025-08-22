Under-$0.003 Frog-Themed Meme Coin Gains Hype as the Next Dogecoin-Killer

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.441-2.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05126-0.65%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.88+0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142-0.16%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05527-1.81%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753-1.14%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002448-5.40%

Little Pepe’s rapid rise is setting it apart as one of the fastest-moving low-cost assets of 2025. Now in stage 11 and priced at $0.0020, the token has already surged 100% from its initial stage price, with every stage selling out faster than projected. In less time than expected, the project has raised over $20 million and sold more than 13.1 billion tokens, underscoring the depth of demand. 

With a listing price locked at $0.003, current entrants are guaranteed a 50% ROI. Momentum is being fueled by a blend of tight supply, visible market anticipation, and consistent delivery on roadmap targets. For investors seeking measurable, near-term upside rather than speculative, long-horizon bets, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a rare opportunity where growth is happening in real time.

Stage 11 of the Presale Underway

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 blockchain designed for high-speed transactions and ultra-low fees, recently wrapped up Stage 10 of its presale stage in record time. 13.1 billion tokens have been purchased so far, bringing the total raised to $20M. With demand still climbing, Stage 11 is now live at $0.0020. Some analysts predict that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could reach post-launch values as high as $1, adding to anticipation.

Layer 2 Network Built for Real Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a comprehensive Layer 2 blockchain optimized for hosting meme tokens, overcoming the limitations of older infrastructures. Its lightning-fast throughput, extremely low costs, and frictionless user experience provide a practical foundation for both developers and everyday users.

Fair Trading and Tools for Builders

The network incorporates an anti-sniper bot system to promote fair access by preventing early manipulation during trading. A significant upcoming feature is the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, enabling fast, secure, and low-cost token deployment directly on the blockchain. By removing technical and financial barriers, this platform aims to empower creators and encourage rapid ecosystem expansion.

Why Interest Continues to Build

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) combines a zero-tax model, exceptionally low trading fees, and a roadmap centered on practical, scalable technology. Supported by an experienced team, fairness-driven features, and infrastructure designed to help creators thrive, every presale stage has sold out faster than the last, setting the tone for a highly anticipated launch. 

Data from a ChatGPT 5 “Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun-Aug 2025)” chart reveals huge interest in LILPEPE. According to the chart, user questions about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are up more than 2x, peaking at 100 in August. This growth has massively outpaced OG meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. While Pepe showed moderate growth to around 60-70, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remained relatively stable at 40-50, highlighting Little Pepe’s dominance. 


$777,000 Giveaway Rewards Supporters

A large-scale giveaway is in progress to thank early supporters. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) tokens. To qualify, participants must invest at least $100 during the presale and complete a series of social engagement tasks, with more interactions improving the odds of winning.

LILPEPE Audited by CertiK for Enhanced Security

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been audited by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain security firms in the industry. The audit involved a comprehensive review of its smart contracts to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure code integrity. This independent verification reinforces LILPEPE’s commitment to transparency, reliability, and investor protection. The token has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, boosting visibility and giving the wider community access to detailed project data.

Little Pepe’s presale is moving at a blistering pace, with Stage 11 priced at just $0.0020 and the next stop, a guaranteed $0.003 listing, locking in an instant 50% ROI for anyone buying now. 

Over $20 million raised, 13.1B tokens sold, and CertiK’s seal of approval signal a project built for both hype and staying power. The launchpad, anti-sniper protections, and zero-tax trading model give LILPEPE a clear utility edge over typical meme plays, and demand is only accelerating. Get in before Stage 11 sells out, once it’s gone, this sub-$0.003 entry point will disappear for good.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/under-0-003-frog-themed-meme-coin-gains-hype-as-the-next-dogecoin-killer/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-5.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16969+8.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018175-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Partager
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0751-0.77%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005398-5.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,319.34+0.77%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-0.59%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake