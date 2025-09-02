Underdog and Crypto.com/Derivatives North America (CDNA) have partnered to offer federally regulated sports event contracts to U.S. customers through the Underdog app. CFTC-Regulated Sports Event Contracts Now Offered on Underdog The agreement makes CDNA’s prediction market contracts available within Underdog’s platform. These contracts allow users to trade on the outcomes of professional and college sports […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/underdog-crypto-com-launch-sports-prediction-market-in-us/