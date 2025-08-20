Understanding ANOVA for Pair Programming Experiments

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/20 23:00
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01928--%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.34032+2.61%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Experiment Definition

3. Experiment Design and Conduct

3.1 Latin Square Designs

3.2 Subjects, Tasks and Objects

3.3 Conduct

3.4 Measures

4. Data Analysis

4.1 Model Assumptions

4.2 Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

4.3 Treatment Comparisons

4.4 Effect Size and Power Analysis

5. Experiment Limitations and 5.1 Threats to the Conclusion Validity

5.2 Threats to Internal Validity

5.3 Threats to Construct Validity

5.4 Threats to External Validity

6. Discussion and 6.1 Duration

6.2 Effort

7. Conclusions and Further Work, and References

4. Data Analysis

Once we have the measures, we are able to test the hypotheses through statistical inferences. The statistical model associated with a Latin square design is shown in equation (1).

\

\ This design uses analysis of variance (ANOVA) to assess the components (overall mean, blocks, treatment and random error) of the model. ANOVA is based on looking at the total variability of the collected measures and the variability partition according to different components. ANOVA provides a statistical test of whether or not the means of several groups are all equal. The null hypothesis is that all groups are simply random samples of the same population. This implies that all treatments have the same effect (perhaps none). Rejecting the null hypothesis implies that different treatments result in altered effects. In this experiment, we have two groups of means (Pair and Solo programming), which are blocked by program and tool support.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Omar S. Gómez, full time professor of Software Engineering at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY);

(2) José L. Batún, full time professor of Statistics at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY);

(3) Raúl A. Aguilar, Faculty of Mathematics, Autonomous University of Yucatan Merida, Yucatan 97119, Mexico.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars