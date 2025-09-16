UNDP Announces Blockchain Academy for Public Sector Education

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 16:27
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194919-0.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.15508+0.73%
Movement
MOVE$0.1256-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+0.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.010213+2.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06509+5.68%
Key Points:
  • UNDP’s upcoming blockchain academy targets public sector education.
  • Launch set for 2026, curriculum activities starting this year.
  • Potential impact on public sector digital transformation projects.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), alongside the Exponential Science Foundation, is set to launch the ‘Government Blockchain Academy’ in 2026, announced at TOKEN2049, Singapore.

This initiative aims to educate public officials on digital transformation, promoting blockchain adoption in government, which may impact cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Algorand.

UNDP Partners with Exponential Science Foundation for Blockchain Education

UNDP, partnering with the Exponential Science Foundation, will launch the Government Blockchain Academy to educate public sector officials on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The initiative will start curriculum activities this year, with country programs rolling out in 2026, according to Irena Cerovic of UNDP.

The academy aims to empower governments with tools and knowledge necessary for navigating digital transformation. This initiative marks a significant move toward integrating technologies like blockchain into governmental frameworks, potentially aiding transparency and resilience.

Ethereum’s Market Performance and Future Government Blockchain Use

Did you know? UNDP’s collaboration with Algorand Foundation in 2024 set a precedent for blockchain literacy within global institutions, strengthening institutional adoption frameworks.

Ethereum (ETH) current price stands at $4,518.99 with a market cap of $545.46 billion. Market dominance is 13.58%, supported by 24-hour trading volume of $34.12 billion, reflecting a 7.34% change according to CoinMarketCap. ETH’s price declined 1.05% in the last 24 hours, increased 3.67% over the week, and surged 78.03% in 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from Coincu indicates this academy could drive blockchain adoption in government projects, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Predicted outcomes include increased public sector blockchain usage, impacting cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, historically used in UNDP projects.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/undp-blockchain-academy-launch-2026/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
MemeCore
M$2.45223-2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.576+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06295--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13179-0.56%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession