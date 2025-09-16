UNDP Announces Blockchain Academy for Public Sector Education

Key Points: UNDP’s upcoming blockchain academy targets public sector education.

Launch set for 2026, curriculum activities starting this year.

Potential impact on public sector digital transformation projects.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), alongside the Exponential Science Foundation, is set to launch the ‘Government Blockchain Academy’ in 2026, announced at TOKEN2049, Singapore.

This initiative aims to educate public officials on digital transformation, promoting blockchain adoption in government, which may impact cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Algorand.

UNDP Partners with Exponential Science Foundation for Blockchain Education

UNDP, partnering with the Exponential Science Foundation, will launch the Government Blockchain Academy to educate public sector officials on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The initiative will start curriculum activities this year, with country programs rolling out in 2026, according to Irena Cerovic of UNDP.

The academy aims to empower governments with tools and knowledge necessary for navigating digital transformation. This initiative marks a significant move toward integrating technologies like blockchain into governmental frameworks, potentially aiding transparency and resilience.

Ethereum’s Market Performance and Future Government Blockchain Use

Did you know? UNDP’s collaboration with Algorand Foundation in 2024 set a precedent for blockchain literacy within global institutions, strengthening institutional adoption frameworks.

Ethereum (ETH) current price stands at $4,518.99 with a market cap of $545.46 billion. Market dominance is 13.58%, supported by 24-hour trading volume of $34.12 billion, reflecting a 7.34% change according to CoinMarketCap. ETH’s price declined 1.05% in the last 24 hours, increased 3.67% over the week, and surged 78.03% in 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from Coincu indicates this academy could drive blockchain adoption in government projects, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Predicted outcomes include increased public sector blockchain usage, impacting cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, historically used in UNDP projects.