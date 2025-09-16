UNDP Bets on Blockchain Education as Government Academy Prepares for 2025 Launch

TLDR :

UNDP and Exponential Science will open the Government Blockchain Academy to support global public sector innovation efforts in 2025.

The Academy will train governments on blockchain, AI, and digital identity to address service delivery challenges.

Programs will include online modules, workshops, and mentorship leading to real-world blockchain solution deployments by 2026.

The official launch will take place during TOKEN2049 Singapore with an industry roundtable to rally ecosystem partners.

Governments worldwide are stepping up efforts to modernize how they deliver services. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is preparing a new initiative that blends blockchain, AI, and digital learning. Its goal is to give public institutions tools to solve real-world challenges faster.

The project will focus on transparency, financial access, and digital trust. Work on the program begins in 2025, with the first rollouts set for 2026.

UNDP Government Blockchain Academy to Drive Public Sector Innovation

According to a UNDP announcement, the agency has partnered with the Exponential Science Foundation to create the Government Blockchain Academy. The program will guide governments through blockchain adoption, pairing training with implementation. It will serve as both an education hub and an innovation lab.

The Academy will operate around five main pillars. These include inclusive digital finance, transparent governance, supply chain integrity, climate resilience, and digital identity solutions. Each pillar targets issues that often slow down public service delivery.

Government teams will get access to online modules, in-person workshops, and leadership forums. This will include structured support from early-stage use case development to solution design. UNDP says the approach will help decision-makers and technical teams work together to deliver real blockchain-based solutions.

The official launch will take place during TOKEN2049 in Singapore on October 1–2, 2025. The announcement event will also include an industry roundtable to align developers and infrastructure providers. This step is expected to set the tone for global participation.

Building Capacity for Blockchain Implementation

The initiative will create a space where governments can experiment and build solutions with expert guidance. The Academy will function as a global hub for dialogue and collaboration, helping officials explore frontier technology responsibly.

Participants will receive incubation and advisory support from industry experts. This includes tailored learning paths and mentorship to turn ideas into scalable projects. By 2026, the program expects to have country teams working on real deployments.

Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, said the Academy is designed as a blueprint for public innovation. UNDP’s Irena Cerovic added that the project aims to help governments move from experimentation to implementation in ways that strengthen transparency and inclusion.

This partnership reflects a growing trend of public sector engagement with blockchain. As the program begins next year, crypto investors and policy watchers will be watching closely to see which countries join first.

