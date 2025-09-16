Unich Airdrop: Listing Date, How To Earn Additional Rewards?

Unich, a decentralized OTC (over-the-counter) trading platform that uses on-chain smart contracts for security, allows users to trade digital assets in a P2P (peer-to-peer) setting without intermediaries. With Unich Airdrop campaign, which began in July 2024, Unich distributed its native token $UN to users who accumulated “Freedom Points” (FD Points) through various tasks.
However, the platform offers additional events that reward users with additional FD points, NFTs, and additional tokens. This article will provide you with the details of such events conducted by Unich to help you earn such rewards. So, continue reading this article to know how you can earn additional points.
The Unich Airdrop began in July 2024, initially distributing FD points to new users. Users had to perform certain tasks to earn points, which are then converted to $UN tokens.
FD points were awarded through daily mining tasks and referral bonuses. The price pool for the airdrop campaign was up to 500M $UN, and everyone could take part in it through interactive programs and community activities within the ecosystem.
Unlike other airdrop campaigns, Unich introduced more seamless airdrop tasks. New users have to sign up on the official Unich website, which rewards them with 50 FD points. By referring Unich to new users, you will receive additional FD points. Alternatively, you can participate in the mining process or other interactive activities within the ecosystem to earn points, which are then converted into $UN.
According to the Unich project, the eligibility for the airdrop depends on the number of FD points acquired by a user. You can earn additional FD points by completing the following activities:
To participate in the Unich Airdrop, you can follow these simple steps:
Once you have earned FD points, they will be converted into $UN tokens on the official website. However, the exact conversion rate of FD points to $UN tokens has not yet been revealed by the Unich team.
Alternatively, you can take part in the Unich IDO, which is an early-stage token sale that allows users to own $UN before the TGE (Token Generation Event). Users can purchase tokens with a discount of 25% if they hold Unich NFTs. Users can earn up to 11% as referral commissions by inviting their friends and family.
To participate in the Unich IDO, you have to connect your Solana wallet to pay with $SOL, $USDC, $USDT, or connect your EVM wallet to unlock more payment options, such as $ETH and $BNB. Once connected, you can choose the amount of $UN tokens you want to purchase.
Launched on the Solana network, Unich’s native token, $UN, has a total supply of 1B $UN tokens, of which 80% will be allocated to Community and Ecosystem, 15% to Core Contributors, and 5% to Investors and Advisors.
To reduce the total supply by half, Unich also adopts a Burn-to-Boost mechanism, where 30% of quarterly profits will be used to buy and burn $UN tokens.
According to reports, the potential listing of the $UN token was scheduled for Q1 2025. However, the exact listing date of the $UN token is yet to be announced by Unich. However, the expected price range after listing is $0.04-0.07.
Unich is a decentralized OTC trading platform that uses on-chain smart contracts for security, allowing users to trade digital assets in a P2P setting. Unich distributed FD points to its users during its airdrop events.
To earn these FD points, you can register on the official website, participate in the mining process, and share your referral link with your friends and family.
Users can participate in Unich IDO to earn $UN before the TGE by connecting their Solana wallet to pay with $SOL, $USDC, or $USDT to purchase the amount of $UN tokens they want. To know the latest updates, you could follow their official social media pages, as they conduct different events, allowing you to earn more FD points. It is crucial to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and investment decisions without proper diligence could result in financial loss.
