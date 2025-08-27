Unified Ventures raises $30 million to focus on RWA and stablecoins, with Bosi as a founding partner

PANews reported on August 27th that Web3caff researcher Bocai (@bocaibocai_) announced his new role as a founding partner of Unified Ventures, revealing that Unified Ventures had just closed a $30 million fundraising round for a fund focused on RWAs and stablecoins. Bocai stated that he also made his public debut today as an investor in Fosun Group's new project, FinChain. Although the fund is new, it has already invested in several projects. In addition to Fosun's FinChain, the fund has also publicly invested in AlloyX, founded by the former head of digital assets at China Asset Management.

