Uniswap – Analyzing UNI’s false breakout and KEY levels to watch

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:09
Spark
SPK$0.06062+3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-1.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-2.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016436-8.27%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.3277-3.56%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.217-4.63%

Journalist

Posted: September 4, 2025

Key Takeaways

Uniswap whales appear to have resurfaced, as recent buys denote. The pulling of UNI off exchanges as the price falls below $10 could be a signal of a reversal. 

Uniswap [UNI] price fell below the $10 level after staying above it for the last month. The month of August has been different from previous cycles, which have been bearish for crypto markets.

From the anomaly in August of this year, traders anticipate the dip that precedes Q4 rallies to be in September.

The first few days have had mixed sentiments, but whales could be shaping a new narrative.

Whales are pulling UNI off the exchanges

According to OnchainLens data, whales were making their way back after a period of profit-taking. A notable transaction involved the purchase of 153,975 UNI valued at $1.5 million on CoW Protocol.

The whale not only scoops Uniswap, but also Maker [MKR] and Spark [SPK]. All these funds were later moved for liquidity provision.

More analysis indicated that UNI was gradually leaving exchanges, as seen in the Exchange Netflow data. On the day, about 55K tokens had been withdrawn, about 18K more than those pulled off the previous day.

Source: CryptoQuant

The shift came after 400K UNI was sent to exchange on the 1st of September, thus the price fell to $9.35. Rising exchange outflows usually signal accumulation phases for holders.

That said, will the shifting dynamics spark a reversal?

On the charts, UNI was approaching a key accumulation zone at $8.74 that previously initiated a 40% rally. During this rally, UNI price broke above resistance at $11 and was rejected instantly at $12.25.

The instant rejection made the surge past $11 a false breakout. Yet, another angle showed that the DeFi protocol was navigating inside a range between $8.74 and the tested resistance.

With holders intensifying the accumulation process, the stage was set for a reversal to the upside. The $9.74 and $8.74 levels were set as the optimal buying zone, as the whale action denoted.

Source: TradingView

Alternatively, the altcoin could dip below $8.74 for the liquidity beneath the equal lows. Sustained stay below it could invalidate the setup.

Meanwhile, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has been rising since the beginning of September. This confirmed the capital inflow into UNI despite the price continuing to decline.

However, more confirmations were needed for the reversal to actualize.

Volume surges as swaps become simpler

Ethereum [ETH] Layer 2 volume surpassed $50 billion with Unichain, Arbitrum [ARB], and Base in the lead. All the progress being made by Unichain through collaboration with others could play a huge role.

Unichain Labs partners with ed Wormhole to bring multichain tokens from main networks to Unichain. The interoperability was powered by Wormhole and aimed at making swapping simpler for their users.

Next: Polymarket wins CFTC approval to re-enter U.S. after 3-year ban

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/uniswap-analyzing-unis-false-breakout-and-key-levels-to-watch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2781-1.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249--%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009291-1.41%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004117+5.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005664-9.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 16:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress