CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4114.26, down 4.4% (-188.51) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
None of the 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: SOL (-0.3%) and AAVE (-2.9%).
Laggards: UNI (-11.3%) and FIL (-10.6%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/25/coindesk-20-performance-update-uniswap-drops-11-3-leading-index-lower-from-friday