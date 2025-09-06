Uniswap Faces Legal Heat From Bancor Over AMM Patent Claims

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 20:00
Bancor
BNT$0.7284-0.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198288+5.13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004905+1.61%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5716-1.97%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.65+2.36%

Bancor was once one of the biggest names in crypto. In 2017 it raised $153 million, one of the largest ICOs of that time, with a promise to change how tokens could be traded.

But only a year later, Uniswap launched with a far simpler design and quickly became the main place for token swaps.

Now Bancor has taken Uniswap to court, starting a legal fight (patent war) that could decide if this is about protecting ideas or just payback.

How It All Started Between Bancor and Uniswap

When Bancor launched in 2017, it was called a game-changer. It introduced Smart Tokens with built-in reserves, and its own token, BNT, was placed in the middle of every trade.

Prices were set by math formulas, but the process was not simple. People had to wrap tokens, hold BNT, and trust the system to manage risks. The design was complex, and for many users, confusing.

In 2018, Uniswap arrived with a much easier system. Instead of Smart Tokens, it used two-token pools. One side was ETH, the other was any ERC-20 token.

Prices were set by a very simple constant product rule. Anyone could add tokens, and anyone could swap. No token sale, no extra token exposure, no wrapping.

This clean model became popular fast. Developers liked Uniswap because the code was simple and easy to use.

Traders liked it because swapping coins felt quick and direct. By 2020, Uniswap had become the main place for token trades on Ethereum.

Numbers show how far the two have moved apart. In May 2021, Bancor’s total value locked (TVL) was close to $2.26 billion. Today, it has fallen to just $66.7 million.

Uniswap’s DeFi Growth | Source: DeFiLlama

Uniswap, on the other hand, had about $4.66 billion in TVL in 2021. The number has grown to $5.73 billion now.

How Did the Industry Respond?

In May 2025, Bancor filed a lawsuit against Uniswap Labs and the Uniswap Foundation in a U.S. court. The claim was that Uniswap copied Bancor’s design for automated token swaps, often called AMMs.

Bancor asked for damages and for the court to recognize its early work. Uniswap quickly replied that the case had no value, pointing out that all its code was open and public from day one.

That was only the start. The case soon drew attention from others in crypto.

Paradigm’s lawyer, Katie Biber, sent what is called an amicus brief. Such briefs can sometimes help judges think about the wider impact of a case.

Details On The Amicus Brief | Source: X

Dan Robinson from Paradigm also spoke up, saying that “patent wars have no place in our industry.”

The DeFi Education Fund and other groups agreed. They argued that Bancor’s patents were too broad and looked like an attempt to take over ideas that should remain open for everyone.

The shared concern was that if Bancor won, other protocols could also start suing, slowing down progress for everyone.

What the Case Means for DeFi’s Future

The lawsuit is not just about math or code. It comes years after Bancor lost its lead and struggled to bring users back. The timing makes it look less like protection and more like frustration.

After all, Bancor had the early advantage but lost it because its design was too complex. Uniswap, by staying simple, became the core of Ethereum’s trading layer.

Bancor’s DeFi Degrowth | Source: X

For traders, the outcome could affect daily life. If Bancor’s patents are upheld, other teams may face lawsuits for using the same type of market design.

That would raise costs, slow down development, and make token trading more expensive. If Uniswap wins, it would prove that these basic systems belong in the open.

That would give developers the confidence to keep building without fear of lawsuits.

In the end, this is more than just a courtroom story. It is about two very different approaches to crypto. Bancor tried to protect users with extra features, but broke under stress.

Uniswap gave users simple tools and trusted them to take risks on their own. One lost ground, the other became the leader. Now the legal fight is the last card Bancor has to play.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/06/uniswap-faces-legal-heat-from-bancor-over-amm-patent-claims/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.88+0.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,847.69+0.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2.8135-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03581-2.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.010853-2.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Partager
Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04068+1.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
MAY
MAY$0.04101-2.81%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy