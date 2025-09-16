United CEO Scott Kirby confident in airline’s flight expansion

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, speaks during the WSJ’s Future of Everything 2025 at the Glasshouse on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

NEWARK, New Jersey — An oversupply of flights forced airlines to cut fares this year and pushed carriers to scale back their growth plans.

United Airlines‘ expansion, however, is outpacing its large-airline rivals, a plan CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC is paying off because of the company’s product, network and technology.

“This year is going to wind up demonstrating two things: If you’re a brand loyal airline, you’re resilient, even in downturn,” Kirby said in an interview Tuesday, referring to a customer pull-back earlier this year, when consumers weighed an onslaught of on-again-off-again tariffs. “And I think our fourth-quarter results are going to demonstrate the upside when the economy starts to recover.”

United will report third-quarter results and provide its fourth-quarter outlook in mid-October.

United is set to grow domestic U.S. capacity 5.7% in 2025 from last year, according to aviation-data firm Cirium. On average, U.S. airlines are expanding just shy of 2%, with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines domestic growth up about 3%, and Southwest Airlines growing 1.4% from 2024, Cirium data show.

“When you’re a brand loyal airline, we’re just a different place because customers are choosing us, and I think that’s one of the biggest changes in the industry,” Kirby said. “So many airlines thought of air travel as a commodity.”

Kirby was speaking at the airline’s hangar at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where in June 2021, United unveiled new interiors for its fleet of narrow-body Airbus and Boeing planes.