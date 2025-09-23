London and Washington have launched a joint group to align rules for crypto and digital assets, officials said. Based on reports, the effort — named the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future — will include finance ministry staff and financial regulators from both countries and aims to produce recommendations within 180 days. Related […]London and Washington have launched a joint group to align rules for crypto and digital assets, officials said. Based on reports, the effort — named the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future — will include finance ministry staff and financial regulators from both countries and aims to produce recommendations within 180 days. Related […]

United On Crypto: UK And US Announce Joint Regulatory Effort

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 20:30
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13539+11.17%

London and Washington have launched a joint group to align rules for crypto and digital assets, officials said. Based on reports, the effort — named the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future — will include finance ministry staff and financial regulators from both countries and aims to produce recommendations within 180 days.

Task Force Scope And Timeline

According to Reuters and the Financial Times, the group will look at a range of issues, from how stablecoins are treated to opening capital markets across the two countries.

The plan calls for the task force to report back within 180 days with suggested steps that could smooth cross-border listings and fundraising for companies working with digital tokens.

Why The Push Now

Reports have disclosed that the UK wants to make London a more attractive place for financial listings and investment after Brexit. Some UK companies have chosen to list in the US, and regulators on both sides say that clearer, more aligned rules could help.

The US has also moved to update its approach to stablecoins and other tokens, and officials see value in talking through practical fixes together.

Areas Of Focus For Regulators

According to published accounts, the task force will consider at least four main areas: regulation of digital assets generally; stablecoin rules; anti-money laundering and consumer protections; and how wholesale markets might use tokenised securities.

Officials may also explore controlled pilot programs or “sandboxes” to test technical solutions for trading and settlement.

Unanswered Questions Remain

Even with the new push, key details are not settled. Reports note that it is unclear exactly which rules would be harmonized and how far either side will move from existing approaches.

Any recommendations from the task group will still need action by Parliament or Congress and likely further consultation with industry. That means real change could take longer than the 180-day review period to reach the rulebooks.

What This Means For Firms And Investors

If the task force succeeds, companies that operate in both countries could face fewer conflicting rules and lower compliance costs. Based on reports, some market participants see potential for easier cross-border capital raising.

Others warn that gaps in enforcement or differences in legal systems could limit what the group can achieve quickly.

Next Steps And Potential Outcomes

Reports say the first public product will be a set of recommendations from the task group within 180 days. After that, regulators may propose rule changes and lawmakers could begin formal work.

The end result might be a closer alignment on standards for stablecoins, AML checks, and custody rules — or simply clearer guidance that helps firms plan.

Featured image from ICO Bench, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost