The post United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:54
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017597-0.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000681-3.12%
Node Pay
NC$0.01963+3.26%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002674+7.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008765-0.15%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-states-cftc-oil-nc-net-positions-up-to-987k-from-previous-818k-202509191943

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06517-2.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004435+0.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09277+15.74%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Chainlink (LINK) has seen significant interest within the cryptocurrency market recently as substantial investments by “whale” investors have come into play. Over the span of just two days, these major players acquired roughly 2 million LINK tokens.Continue Reading:Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04403-1.25%
Chainlink
LINK$23.33-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.15937+0.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:37
Partager
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum growth may slow as its market cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s Layer 2 tech, low fees, and fast transactions position it for exponential adoption.
Capverse
CAP$0.15108-0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04467+0.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5272+0.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs

Bitcoin’s Spot vs. Futures battle heats up, yet BTC could rally IF…